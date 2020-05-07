You can now get craft-distilled boozy tea from this Melbourne gin distillery

Fancy some rum tea or gin tea? Australia’s first distilled tea range is now available

Did you know tea is the world’s most widely consumed drink after water? Melbourne distillery the Craft & Co (who you may remember from those insanely popular gin markets every season) has decided to jump into the tea market – but with a boozy touch.

The brand’s new range of teas is called Artillery – these are ready-to-pour drinks that are relatively light in alcohol (15 per cent). Instead of these drinks being ‘tea flavoured gins’, Craft & Co has decided to call it ‘gin flavoured tea’ with more tea, rather than more alcohol.

Flavours on offer include Earl Grey gin tea, oolong gin tea and jasmine rum tea. All you need to do is pour, garnish and enjoy.

You can purchase bottles from the Craft and Co’s website now or pop into the Collingwood store for takeaway sales. Prices start at $38 each.

Love tea? This Melbourne tea shop is delivering personalised tea subscriptions.

Create your own user feedback survey

Share the story