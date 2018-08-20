  • News
  • Bars & Pubs

You can now get salted caramel bubble coffee in Melbourne

By Rebecca Russo Posted: Monday August 20 2018, 4:20pm

You can now get salted caramel bubble coffee in Melbourne
Photograph: Supplied

You fell in love with the jelly-deliciousness of bubble tea. You’ve become addicted to the uniqueness of bubble coffee. Now, let us introduce you to the next step in bubbly drinking goodness thanks to Industry Beans: bubble coffee. 

Earlier this year, Industry Beans changed the game for jelly-bubble drinks with the creation of their bubble coffee and now they’re stepping it up with the introduction of their new salted caramel infusion.

Made with Industry Beans' blend of house-made caramel sauce and condensed milk, then paired with their famous coffee-infused tapioca pearls, this drink has a butterscotch kick to satisfy your sweet-tooth.

The drink is available now at the café’s CBD and Fitzroy locations.

The search is over: this is the best coffee in Melbourne's CBD. After brekky? Here are our favourite breakfasts in Melbourne.

Advertising
Advertising
Staff writer
By Rebecca Russo

Rebecca is Time Out Melbourne's associate editor. She likes nature, hates crowds and wishes more people wanted to talk about the 1985 John Hughes film Weird ScienceFollow her on Instagram @beckrusso.