You can now get salted caramel bubble coffee in Melbourne

You fell in love with the jelly-deliciousness of bubble tea. You’ve become addicted to the uniqueness of bubble coffee. Now, let us introduce you to the next step in bubbly drinking goodness thanks to Industry Beans: bubble coffee.

Earlier this year, Industry Beans changed the game for jelly-bubble drinks with the creation of their bubble coffee and now they’re stepping it up with the introduction of their new salted caramel infusion.

Made with Industry Beans' blend of house-made caramel sauce and condensed milk, then paired with their famous coffee-infused tapioca pearls, this drink has a butterscotch kick to satisfy your sweet-tooth.

The drink is available now at the café’s CBD and Fitzroy locations.