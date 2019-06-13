You can now get spicy ice cream in Melbourne

There are people who like spicy food. Then there are people who enjoy eating Flamin' Hot Cheetos. This US snack looks much like a Twistie, but with the flavour dialled up by 10,000. For anyone who laughs in the face of a jalapeño, we present to you Milkcow’s new Flamin’ Hot Cheetos ice cream flavour.

Yes, everyone’s favourite wacky dessert makers are now making spicy ice cream. These are the geniuses/dentist haters behind the fairy floss burrito, after all.

The Milkcow team have imported some packets of the famously spicy Flamin’ Hot flavour of Cheetos and are mixing the snack with vanilla ice cream for the ultimate battle of sweet and spicy. Be warned: Flamin’ Hot Cheetos do not muck around. They're freaking hot.

Are you game enough to try it? Milkcow is located at 287 Swanston Street in the city. RIP your mouth.