Worldwide icon-chevron-right South Pacific icon-chevron-right Australia icon-chevron-right Melbourne icon-chevron-right You can now get up close with a cheetah at Werribee Zoo
News / City Life

You can now get up close with a cheetah at Werribee Zoo

By Cassidy Knowlton Posted: Thursday July 25 2019, 11:35am

Cheetah being fed at Werribee Open Range Zoo
Photograph: Supplied

Seeing majestic animals roaming through their enclosures is one of the best parts of going to the zoo, but what happens behind the scenes? How do keepers set up their environments? What do they eat? What do they look like up close? 

Now you can go behind the scenes and get an up-close look at one of Werribee Open Range Zoo's most beautiful animals, Kulinda the cheetah. You can watch Kulinda take part in her morning training sessions while learning facts about her and her wild brethren. You then head into her exhibit with her keepers to set up the exhibit and fill it with enrichment activities. 

There are also other animals available for up-close encounters, if cheetahs aren't your thing. Lions, kangaroos, ostriches, African cats, gorillas and giraffes are also available for personal encounters. Fees from these encounters go towards preserving habitats and helping animals in the wild.

Love wildlife? Here's where you can cuddle animals in Melbourne. Or head off on an adventure to see dolphins and seals.

 

Advertising
Advertising
Staff writer
By Cass K 95 Posts

Cass Knowlton has been the editor of Time Out Melbourne since 2018.

She writes about going out in Melbourne. She covers events, the city and the built environment, public transport, things to do, travel, some restaurants and bars, some theatre and arts – all kinds of things! If it's Melbourne related, she's the guy for it. She grew up in New York City and spent five years in Dublin before moving to Melbourne in early 2007. She has a master's degree in journalism and spent seven years at Australian political publication Crikey. She plays roller derby, so if she's not out enjoying Melbourne's rich and diverse cultural life, she's probably putting wheels on her feet and smashing into people.

Reach her at cass.knowlton@timeout.com or connect with her on Twitter and Instagram: @Cassper_K