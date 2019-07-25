You can now get up close with a cheetah at Werribee Zoo

Seeing majestic animals roaming through their enclosures is one of the best parts of going to the zoo, but what happens behind the scenes? How do keepers set up their environments? What do they eat? What do they look like up close?

Now you can go behind the scenes and get an up-close look at one of Werribee Open Range Zoo's most beautiful animals, Kulinda the cheetah. You can watch Kulinda take part in her morning training sessions while learning facts about her and her wild brethren. You then head into her exhibit with her keepers to set up the exhibit and fill it with enrichment activities.

There are also other animals available for up-close encounters, if cheetahs aren't your thing. Lions, kangaroos, ostriches, African cats, gorillas and giraffes are also available for personal encounters. Fees from these encounters go towards preserving habitats and helping animals in the wild.