Where to see dolphins and seals near Melbourne

Dolphins and seals can be found across Victoria's coastlines, and the creatures aren't shy. These cute critters are commonly spotted as close to Melbourne as Docklands, with a few intrepid dolphins even coming as far into the city as Richmond on occasion.

For your best chance of seeing a flippered friend in the wild, visit these locations during the animals' peak season. For dolphins, that's October to April, while seals' breeding season runs from October to December.

