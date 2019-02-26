You can now go glamping at Terindah Estate

If you’ve visited the cellar door or restaurant at Terindah Estate, you’ll be well acquainted with its exquisite views of Port Phillip Bay. Now you can experience those soul-soothing waterfront views in a whole new light – literally – with the vineyard opening up one of its back paddocks for glamping.

Barely five minutes' walk from the carpark are 15 canvas bell tents bookable every night of the week until April 27. The tents embrace the aesthetic of glamping – inside it’s all comfy soft furnishings, jute rugs and macramé ornaments. Most people will find themselves able to stand inside the tent, which, for us tallies, is a bigger luxury than expensive sheets.

Photograph: Ferne Millen

What really makes glamping at Terindah special is the location. The tents are pitched in a straw-coloured moor, giving you the feeling like you’re roughing it in an Australian adaptation of Wuthering Heights. Once you are set up, follow the dirt track towards the ocean and then turn left when you reach the cliff edge – eventually you’ll find yourself on a tranquil private beach with calm, shallow waters perfect for a dip.

We recommend packing your own dinner (be aware no camp stoves or open flames are allowed) or having dinner at Terindah’s restaurant the Shed (which is open for dinner on Saturdays). The Bellarine also boasts a stack of dining options like Merne or the Queenscliff Brewhouse. For an easy breakfast, pre-order a $50 brekkie hamper from Terindah, which comes in a cute wicker picnic basket brimming with French pastries, fresh fruit, juice and your choice of coffee.

Photograph: Ferne Millen

Despite the blissful sense of isolation, there are a few kinks that Terindah would be wise to iron out. When we arrived at 4pm on a 25-degree day the tent felt swelteringly warm – a battery-operated fan would not go amiss, as would extra bathroom facilities. When you’re paying $200 a night it would be nice to have more than three portaloos between up to 30 guests.

There’s no electricity or internet connection here and depending on your telco, reception is dicey. But that’s exactly what you need to best soak up the scenery and unwind. Keep your fingers crossed for a clear night – the view of the stars is exceptional.

Head over to Terindah Estate's website to book your stay.