You can now play Cluedo at the Old Melbourne Gaol

If being in lockdown for months has taught us anything, it’s that people love a conspiracy. Now, Melburnians will be able to put their sleuthing skills to the test.

From June 27 for a limited time, the Old Melbourne Gaol is hosting a real-life game of Cluedo which gets visitors to explore the venue and investigate a story using QR codes and physical evidence. You’ll study the alibis of criminals, scan weapons for DNA and hopefully catch the culprit.

Ready to immerse yourself in a good old fashioned game of whodunnit? Tickets cost $30 per adult or $17 per child. The game runs from 10am to 5pm daily from Saturday, June 27. Learn more here.

