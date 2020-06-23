Worldwide icon-chevron-right South Pacific icon-chevron-right Australia icon-chevron-right Melbourne icon-chevron-right You can now play Cluedo at the Old Melbourne Gaol
Interior gaol block at Old Melbourne Gaol
Photograph: Supplied

You can now play Cluedo at the Old Melbourne Gaol

Bring this board game to life with this world-first experience

By Rebecca Russo Posted: Tuesday June 23 2020, 12:26pm
If being in lockdown for months has taught us anything, it’s that people love a conspiracy. Now, Melburnians will be able to put their sleuthing skills to the test.

From June 27 for a limited time, the Old Melbourne Gaol is hosting a real-life game of Cluedo which gets visitors to explore the venue and investigate a story using QR codes and physical evidence. You’ll study the alibis of criminals, scan weapons for DNA and hopefully catch the culprit.

Ready to immerse yourself in a good old fashioned game of whodunnit? Tickets cost $30 per adult or $17 per child. The game runs from 10am to 5pm daily from Saturday, June 27. Learn more here.

Staying home? Did you know you can explore the Old Melbourne Gaol virtually?

Galleries are reopening in Melbourne and here’s what they’re showing.

