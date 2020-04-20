You can now shop at Prahran Market’s online marketplace

Prahran Market has launched a new online platform that lets you purchase goods from stallholders and get it delivered to your doorstep.

This new e-commerce platform allows you to purchase from your favourite Prahran Market traders without having to leave your house. You can browse through individual trader offerings, like cheese from Maker and Monger, pastries from Q Le Baker, deli meats from Pete N Rosie’s Deli, fruit and veg from Paddlewheel and even coffee from Market Lane.

Delivery is available to all suburbs within a 5km radius of the market, though there are some further east and south-east suburbs also included. Orders placed before 4pm are delivered on the next market day (Tuesday, Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday). Delivery is set at a flat rate of $15.

Check out what’s on offer at Prahran Market’s website here.