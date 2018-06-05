You can score a free Japanese pastry at Pafu

Japanese pastry shop Pafu is launching a second location, at Melbourne Central, and you can score a pastry for free if you're one of the first 100 people through the doors on Thursday, June 7, or Friday, June 8.

But what can you get at Pafu? There is only one item on the menu: a Japanese take on the French apple turnover, a palm-sized pastry filled with custard and Fuji apples. It's brought to you by the brains trust of Hokkaido Baked Cheese Tarts, and the existing QV store often has queues out the door to score the delicious treats.

Pafu Melbourne Central will be open seven days a week, and the fit-out is (what else?) millennial pink.