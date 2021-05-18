You can try smashed avo beer at this year's GABS Festival

We've found it – the most Melbourne thing to exist. We're all well aware of smashed avo and the apparent threat it poses to millennials and their likelihood of becoming homeowners. We're also a state that is partial to getting on the beers. So Melbourne-based microbrewery Public Brewing Co thought it would be a great idea to combine the two.

A newly created Smashed Avo sour Gose beer will make its debut at this year’s Great Australasian Beer Spectacular (GABS) Festival on May 21-23. The beer was recently voted as one of the top ten most unique beers to try at the event.

So what does it taste like? It incorporates blends of Himalayan sea salt, black pepper and lemon, but the overarching flavour is avocado and there's an endnote of chilli. Concocted by head brewer Gab Porto, this is his interpretation of breakfast in a brew.

For those game to try it, the beer will be available at Public Brewing Co's stand at the Great Australasian Beer Spectapular (GABS) Festival at Melbourne Convention and Exhibition Centre from Friday, May 21 to Sunday, May 23. Grab your tickets here.

Looking to drink another Aussie icon instead? Riverland Bar is serving mugs of boozy hot Milo this winter.