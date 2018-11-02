News / City Life

Your next profile pic is sorted with Alice in Wonderland-inspired elevators

By Cass K Posted: Friday November 2 2018, 2:22pm

Crown elevators
Photograph: Supplied

Crown Metropol is hoping to be the next site of your next profile pic, with a series of colourful art installations taking over the hotel's elevators. 

Melbourne artist George Rose has created the eye-catching works, which are street art inspired. There are four separate installations, one in pink, one in orange, one in blue and one in yellow.

Rose designed the works to have an Alice in Wonderland feel, and they each have an inspirational saying on the floor: "Reach for the stars", "Up, up & away", "Going up" and "The sky is the limit". 

The installations are a riot of colour, with the ceilings, floor and walls completely covered in each elevator. They will be in place until November 26. 

In love with the 'gram? Here are the most Instagrammable places in Melbourne. And here are our favourite free art galleries.

Advertising
Advertising
Staff writer
By Cass K 58 Posts

Cass is Time Out Melbourne's editor. She really does believe Melbourne is better than Sydney. It hurts her feelings to be called a grammar Nazi, but that doesn't mean she's not one. Fight with her on Twitter at @Cassper_K.