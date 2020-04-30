Zany mini golf chain Holey Moley is running free virtual parties for bored homebodies

For obvious reasons, 2020 has not been a great year for parties. Venue shutdowns and stay-at-home orders have been a necessary wet blanket on society as we strive to protect our communities. It’s taken a little bit of time and innovation, but there are signs that we can start having shindigs again – virtually, at least.

Holey Moley and its sister venues Strike bowling and Archie Brothers Cirque Electriq are now hosting virtual parties for zip, zero, zilch. The free online parties include a host and games like granny bingo, trivia and charades for up to 11 social distancing guests, plus free passes to use at one of the three venues once restrictions are lifted.

You will need to provide your own snacks and drinks (might we remind you there are a stack of Melbourne businesses currently doing takeaway and delivery) and guests are encouraged to dress up at home for the 90-minute online shenanigans.

The virtual parties are available for any celebration including birthdays, anniversaries and oh-god-I-need-human-interaction-in-some-form parties. Head over to either Holey Moley, Strike or Archie Brothers if you want to book in.

