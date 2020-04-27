Zomato has launched commission-free takeaway

Aside from the JobKeeper payment, there isn't much in the way of support for restaurants in this uncertain time. While many new third-party delivery and takeaway apps are offering a lower rate of commission, which means that venues are able to make a tiny margin on their orders, other companies are standing firm on their high commission rates.

In an unlikely plot twist, the crowd-sourced review-based website and app Zomato has launched a takeaway platform that is entirely commission-free (for the first three months, that is). In five days, 800 restaurants have already signed up for its service. Through the Zomato app, you can order and pay for your meal ahead of your contactless pickup. Restaurants such as Miznon, Panda Hot Pot, and White Oaks Saloon are already participating, with many more jumping on this service, so get ordering. There's nothing quite like an iso-walk when that iso-walk is towards some excellent food.

Make sure your favourite restaurant is retaining as much profit as it can and download the Zomato app here.

