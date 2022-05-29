This Collingwood 'bear and leather' bar opened in 1980 and has remained one of Australia's longest-running gay-owned and operated venues. In 1998, VCAT granted the Laird 'male-only' status, but it occasionally opens its doors to the wider community for events. It's open seven nights a week for same-sex attracted cisgender and transgender males, and it hosts a variety of events like the weekly 'Spit and Polish' leather and fetish night, a morals-free trivia night and 'blokeoke' nights.
Melbourne gets heaps of monthly parties and weekly nights catered to the LGBTIQ+ community, but sometimes it's nice to just have a drink in a relaxed and inclusive atmosphere. From pubs offering laid-back pints and drink specials to venues where you can take in drag performances, cabaret and more while sipping on a cocktail, here are our favourite spots that cater to Melbourne's queer community.
