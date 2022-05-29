From the rough and ready Collingwood scene to the thrills and sparkles of Commercial Road, here is your guide to the queer bar scene

Melbourne gets heaps of monthly parties and weekly nights catered to the LGBTIQ+ community, but sometimes it's nice to just have a drink in a relaxed and inclusive atmosphere. From pubs offering laid-back pints and drink specials to venues where you can take in drag performances, cabaret and more while sipping on a cocktail, here are our favourite spots that cater to Melbourne's queer community.

