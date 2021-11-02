Get all of your favourite Italian dishes made gluten-free or vegan at this new High Street eatery

For those with gluten-free or vegan diets, finding something to eat at an Italian restaurant is often a big task. With menus filled with pizzas, pasta and cheeses, you’re often relegated to a basket of chips or a sad salad. Thankfully, an all-day Italian eatery has arrived in Northcote, and its menu is designed to ensure vegans and coeliacs can enjoy a hearty meal alongside their friends.

113eatery, whose founders are also behind Pascoe Vale South pizzeria Shop225, offer a gluten-free or vegan version of every item on its menu. Think house-made gnocchi in rich sauces, several pasta mains, pizzas and creamy cannoli. Of course, if you’re not gluten-free or vegan you can get the dishes in their traditional formats.

Baristas behind the coffee bar serve up the beloved Italian coffee Illy, which was selected due to its great flavour and its commitment to sustainability. You’ll find more evidence of 113eatery’s eco-friendly ethos through its use of recyclable and biodegradable packaging for takeaway meals.

If planning a trip to Italy just isn’t in the cards right now, sipping on an espresso and sharing a big pizza pie with friends may be the next best thing. Head to the 113eatery website to book a table or place an order for takeaway.