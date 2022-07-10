Melbourne
Au79 Southbank

  1. A woman buying a coffee at a cafe.
    Photograph: James Geer
  2. A plate of prawn toast with a coffee.
    Photograph: James Geer
Time Out says

The new Southbank location offers pastries, house-roasted coffee and an extensive breakfast menu

Au79 was the first of many cafés opened by the Coffee Culture Communication Group (Sir Charles, Liar Liar and Addict), and in many ways, it's the group's most prolific enterprise. The success of their Richmond Traders location now sees them continue their partnership with Home in Southbank with a new City Road location found in the property's lobby.

The new location will be serving up the cafe's beloved house-roasted golden blend, a consistently high-quality brew that sits alongside a menu of comforting classics. Choose from favourites like chilli scrambled eggs, avocado toast, 63-degree eggs and confit duck. 

Although it's in an apartment lobby, the new Southbank location is open to the public. Home residents have access to exclusive services like breakfast in bed and catered private dining. The café will also soon be joined by Home's first-ever wine bar, the Green Room. 

After more spots for a delicious brew? Here are Melbourne's best cafés.

Written by Sanam Goodman

Details

Address:
266 City Rd
Southbank
Melbourne
3066
