Au79 was the first of many cafés opened by the Coffee Culture Communication Group (Sir Charles, Liar Liar and Addict), and in many ways, it's the group's most prolific enterprise. The success of their Richmond Traders location now sees them continue their partnership with Home in Southbank with a new City Road location found in the property's lobby.

The new location will be serving up the cafe's beloved house-roasted golden blend, a consistently high-quality brew that sits alongside a menu of comforting classics. Choose from favourites like chilli scrambled eggs, avocado toast, 63-degree eggs and confit duck.

Although it's in an apartment lobby, the new Southbank location is open to the public. Home residents have access to exclusive services like breakfast in bed and catered private dining. The café will also soon be joined by Home's first-ever wine bar, the Green Room.

