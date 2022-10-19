Melbourne
Ballarat Masterclass: The Shared Table X Victoria

  • Restaurants
A birds eye view of a table which has two glasses of wine and several plates of food
Photograph: Supplied/Victoria
Time Out says

Learn and listen, eat and experience, all the culinary delights of Ballarat this October

For anyone interested in farm-to-table dining, learning more about minimal waste philosophy, or for those who just love wholesome, tasty food, book your tickets now for an exclusive one-off event: the Shared Table X Victoria by Farmers Daughters Ballarat Masterclass, on Sunday, October 30. 

Overlooking the banks of the Yarra River, with the sound of Melbourne's trams rattling by in the background, Victoria by Farmer's Daughters (set within that Victorian landmark Federation Square), is bringing a curated culinary experience to Victorians, celebrating the people, produce and places of Victoria. Executive chef Alejandro Saravia is giving the voices and stories of farmers, producers, makers and artisans a platform to be heard (and tasted) through the rotating seasonal menu that explores Victoria by its regions. 

For one day only, Alejandro is joining forces with acclaimed Ballarat chef Dianne Ray from the Shared Table to give a lunch and demonstration to be held in Victoria's Sensory Private Dining Room. 

Tickets are $95 per person and include a three-course lunch, which will celebrate the best of Ballarat and the freshest produce available, as well as a welcome drink and an opportunity to learn from two chefs spearheading a movement celebrating Victoria's culinary offerings. The lunch runs from 1-4pm at Victoria by Farmer's Daughters in Federation Square. 

Looking for more interesting ways to explore Melbourne? Check out the best things to do this weekend here

Jade Solomon
Written by
Jade Solomon

Details

Event website:
www.victoriarestaurant.com.au/whats-on/victoria-presents-the-shared-table
Address:
Price:
$95
Opening hours:
1-4pm
