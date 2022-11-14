Melbourne
Burger Shurger

  • Restaurants
  • Elsternwick
  1. A burger sits on a blue plate which is filled with a chicken patty, lettuce, onions, and a butter chicken orange sauce
    Photograph: Supplied/Burger Shurger
    PreviousNext
    /3
  2. A burger is cut in half on a blue plate which is filled with a patty, an egg and red cabbage
    Photograph: Supplied/Burger Shurger
    PreviousNext
    /3
  3. There is a bao on a plate and another bao is being picked up by someone which is filled with meat and vegetables
    Photograph: Supplied/Burger Shurger
    PreviousNext
    /3
Time Out says

An Americana favourite collides with irresistible Indian flavours at this tasty eatery

If 3 Idiots is an exercise in fusion, Burger Shurger in Elsternwick and Williamstown turns the dial right up. Started up by couple Payal Bisht and Prasuk Jain who moved from New Delhi to Melbourne in 2008, Burger Shurger was conceived out of a desire to feed their parents a burger they would actually eat – enter Indian burgers.

Choose from patties such as paneer tossed in a buttery sauce and topped with raita and mint chutney in the Say Cheese Burger to curried mashed potato in a tamarind sauce in the Vada Pav Burger. Entrees are equally inventive with the chicken Chettinad bao, butter chicken fries and lamb keema bolognese complemented by cocktails that have an Indian twist, like the Masala Chai Whisky Sour and the Aam Panna (raw mango) Margarita. Colourful murals of Indian gods and goddesses are the backdrop to the diners’ voyage through the experimental menu.

So you like great food on a tight budget? Us too! Here's our list of the best cheap eats Melbourne has on offer.

Written by
Sonia Nair

Details

Address:
297 Glen Huntly Road
Elsternwick
Melbourne
3185
Contact:
www.burgershurger.com.au
03 9532 8995
Opening hours:
Tues-Sat 5.30-10pm, Sun 5.30-9pm
