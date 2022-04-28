Melbourne
Timeout

El Jannah

  • Restaurants
  • Preston
  • price 1 of 4
  1. The interior of a charcoal chicken shop with a neon sign reading el jannah.
    Photograph: El Jannah Instagram
  2. Chicken being cooked over a charcoal grill.
    Photograph: El Jannah Instagram
  3. Charcoal-cooked chicken.
    Photograph: El Jannah Instagram
The franchise has 13 locations scattered across NSW, but this is the brand's first foray into Victoria

When the first El Jannah opened shop in Sydney in the late '90s, word of its delicious Lebanese charcoal chicken spread like wildfire and a cult-like following followed suit. Over the next two decades, the franchise grew to more than a dozen locations across NSW, but it took until 2022 for the first Melbourne shop to open its doors in Preston. 

Melbourne has no shortage of charcoal chicken joints lining its streets, but now Melburnians can pop over to High Street to find out why this particular franchise is held in such high regard. The signature charcoal chicken is cooked over an open wood flame to achieve the crispy and charred skin, and you can get it in serves perfect for everything from a solo meal to a family feed. 

If you're after American-style chook, El Jannah also makes Southern-style fried chicken and creamy gravy. Other menu highlights include the shawarma, chicken skewers, grilled and fried chicken burgers, salads and rolls stuffed with falafel, chips, chicken or vegetables. Pair your meal with a serving of chips generously sprinkled with chicken salt, a serving of warm Lebanese bread and mixed pickles and the famous creamy garlic sauce. 

Still hungry? These are the best charcoal chicken joints in Melbourne.

Adena Maier
Written by
Adena Maier

Details

Address:
600 High Street
Preston
Melbourne
3072
Contact:
eljannah.com.au
1800 491 838
Opening hours:
Daily 10am-11pm
