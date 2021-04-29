The best charcoal chicken in Melbourne

Quarter chicken and chips: $10 (small salad, $5.75; small gravy, $3.80; small roast vegetables, $6.20)

Variety is the spice of life, or at least it is at Kensington favourite Hatch’d, which does regular free-range charcoal chicken, Spanish butterflied chicken and Portuguese butterflied chicken. The man behind the counter sells the honey barbecued Spanish chicken as the sweet variety, the Portuguese chicken as spicy. He’s mostly exaggerating – the Portuguese chicken would rate as ‘mild’ on the Nando’s spice scale, but it has a depth of spice-spiked flavour that clings to the chicken skin after being cooked over charcoal for at least an hour and a half. The Portuguese and Spanish chickens are strictly gluten-free – ie sans stuffing – but we try the stuffing of the regular chicken and find it’s herb-filled but slightly dry. The chips are fried to a pale gold and doused in substantial sprinkles of chicken salt, but they’re let down by being overly battered. What doesn’t let Hatch’d down is its standout gravy – it’s a dark brown and richer than the pale varieties commonplace everywhere else. Hatch’d is a touch fancier than your average chicken shop, which means its wide selection of fresh salads are a touch more novel as well. Try the pesto fusilli pasta salad speckled with tart bursts of sun-dried tomatoes or the deceptively filling celery, chickpea and feta salad.