On Saengyojanr's cooking career began when she was a young girl in Bangkok. She'd watch and copy her mother and grandmother as they cooked away in the kitchens of family-run restaurants in Thailand. Saengyojanr has come a long way since then and now serves as the head chef at Crown's waterfront Thai restaurant, Ging Thai.

The menu offers authentic Thai dishes with a modern twist, and flavours lean light and fresh. Dishes are divided into the categories of starters, stir-fried, curries, roasted, grilled and salads, and punters can opt for a feed me menu of Saengyojanr's current favourite dishes.

Menu highlights include the kingfish ceviche served with kaffir lime leaf, pomelo, finger lime, salmon roe and herb salad; a red duck curry with grapes, pineapple, bamboo shoots and kaffir lime; and a half roast duck with hoisin dipping sauce. Add a side of jasmine rice or roti to mop up the sauces, and pair your meal with a Thai-inspired cocktail like the Muay Thai Mule with lime leaf vodka, lime and ginger beer.

