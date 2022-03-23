Melbourne
Ging Thai

Ging Thai

Time Out says

Enjoy fresh, light and authentic Thai food along the Yarra waterfront

On Saengyojanr's cooking career began when she was a young girl in Bangkok. She'd watch and copy her mother and grandmother as they cooked away in the kitchens of family-run restaurants in Thailand. Saengyojanr has come a long way since then and now serves as the head chef at Crown's waterfront Thai restaurant, Ging Thai. 

The menu offers authentic Thai dishes with a modern twist, and flavours lean light and fresh. Dishes are divided into the categories of starters, stir-fried, curries, roasted, grilled and salads, and punters can opt for a feed me menu of Saengyojanr's current favourite dishes. 

Menu highlights include the kingfish ceviche served with kaffir lime leaf, pomelo, finger lime, salmon roe and herb salad; a red duck curry with grapes, pineapple, bamboo shoots and kaffir lime; and a half roast duck with hoisin dipping sauce. Add a side of jasmine rice or roti to mop up the sauces, and pair your meal with a Thai-inspired cocktail like the Muay Thai Mule with lime leaf vodka, lime and ginger beer.

Want to try some of Melbourne's newest restaurants? Stay ahead of the crowds with our guide to the best new venues in town.

Adena Maier
Written by
Adena Maier

Details

Address:
Crown Riverwalk
8 Whiteman Street
Southbank
Melbourne
3006
Contact:
www.crownmelbourne.com.au/restaurants/premium/ging-thai/info-booking
03 9292 5777
Opening hours:
Wed & Thu noon-10pm, Fri & Sat noon-11pm; Sun noon-10pm
