The best new restaurants in Melbourne right now
If you love food and live in Melbourne, your 'must-try' list of new restaurants, cafés and bars probably takes up your phone's entire storage capacity by now. For a tightly curated guide to dining in Melbourne, we suggest you visit our guide to the 50 best restaurants, but for the newest of the new, check out the latest reviews, hot off the press.
New restaurants in Melbourne
Makan
Contestants from Australia’s best-loved cooking shows are making their presence felt in Melbourne. Masterchef winners Sashi Cheliah and Diana Chan made HWKR home to their respective pop-up ventures Gaja and Chanteen, while Cheliah’s fellow finalist Jess Liemantara has partnered with Melbourne caterers Peter Rowland to create a dessert range. But it’s winning sisters Tasia and Gracia Seger of My Kitchen Rules fame who have established a permanent outpost in the form of Makan, an Indonesian restaurant perched in an alleyway off Little Collins Street. The location is very Melbourne (read: hard to find) but it deviates from the archetypal design of the day. They’re blending early 90s décor with a Miami Vice vibe, textured concrete walls bathed in purple neon lights sit alongside Eastern elements like a rattan crisscross wall, reminiscent of the woven palm leaf pouch of ketupat, an Indonesian dish of packed rice. The restaurant name translates as ‘eat’. Specifically, you’ll be eating the Balinese fare the Seger sisters grew up with. It’s a mix of dish recognition with chicken satay and nasi goreng, and some less familiar names, like chicken betutu (a dish hailing from Lombok where chicken is roasted in a rich spiced mix) and opor tempeh (fermented soybeans braised in coconut). The white fish gohu is sold to us as an Indonesian ceviche, and proves a perfect blend of sour, spicy and salty with rockling marinated in salt and citrus juice, then doused in a light tamarind, coriander
Torissong
Melbourne, say hello to an avocado worth the kvetching about spendthrift Millennials, although at only seven dollars it puts the standard café smashed avo to shame. Served with zen-like simplicity – a triumvirate of wasabi, nori salt and mayo with the sweet calling-card of Kewpie – the half avo quickly seared on the robata and served in its skin has a sexy pool of sweet ponzu in the dimple vacated by its pip and a hell of a lot of personality. Top points, Torissong. This new Japanese grill-centric restaurant in the off-Lygon precinct of Queensberry Street – it’s opposite Super Ling and next door to Tuan Tuan Chinese Brasserie, which anchors the same apartment development – was opened by chef Jinwook Park and is bringing some keen snacks to a burgeoning restaurant precinct. The Japanese thing for putting cheese in strange places continues with a trio of scallops off the robata grill, each served on the shell with a scorched cap of Swiss gruyere and a piquant base of spinach and pollack roe-spiked mayo. Slightly daft, yes, but an improbable success. The charry nature of the gruyere is key, although it nullifies any desire to go on to try the Camembert roti – also off the robata – served “with honey and milk bun”. Some dishes are classic. Gyoza don’t go messing with any program, boasting a juicy pork filling flecked with cabbage, shiiitakes and garlic chives. Done pot-sticker style, the bases are conjoined in a pastry filigree. Some are Melbourne classic – the chicken katsu s
Mr Lee's Foods
When a 20-seater restaurant in the heart of suburbia that only offers three dishes, with no bookings, no website and no advertising is never with an empty seat, you know it has to be good. Mr Lee’s Foods is well worth the trip to Ringwood if you’re a fan of pork; all dishes are derived from this glorious animal, offering a delicious insight into the economical traditions of Korean dining, utilising an unconscious, innately cultural nose-to-tail philosophy. Needless to say, this is a vegetarian no-go zone. A house-made soondae (Korean blood sausage), steamed pork belly and dwaeji guk bap (pork soup with rice) are the only things on offer at Mr Lee’s. Soondae, for the uninitiated, is nothing like the European versions of dense, sweetly spiced and irony black pudding. Soondae may be a sausage made using the blood of the pig, but that is where the similarities end. The version served at Mr Lee’s is a South Korean variety where glass noodles act as the binding agent (unlike flour, rice or oats in Europe) for the garlic and ginger-spiked blood, steamed in its natural pig intestine casing. The result is a swollen, glossy, mild-flavoured, bouncy sausage that arrives sliced, alongside steamed slivers of liver and fatty intestine ready to be dipped in a roasted sesame salt or an umami bomb of salted, fermented baby shrimp. For the less adventurous, fatty cuts of pork belly come simply steamed, still attached to its joyously gelatinous and fatty cap of skin. Dip these slices in the ac
Wolf and Swill
Wolf and Swill is hot. Really hot. It’s barely sundown and the tiny corner bar on Thornbury’s High Street is a hive of activity, with staff squeezing and sliding past each other to take orders, pour beers and send food out to a swelling pack of hungry and thirsty punters. Add to all those bodies and kinetic energy a stuffy Melbourne evening and the result is an oppressive, siesta-inducing heat that threatens all Friday merrymaking.Time for an ice-cold beer, then. On the taps are your no-fuss Coopers and Sapporos but also a rotation of craft brews from across the land. Epic’s Galactic Criminal snaps you out of a sweaty daze with a sucker punch of hops made palatable by pineapple juiciness. It’s fun, but sustainable heat busting calls for something more sinkable, like a fresh lager from Sydney’s Modus Operandi, or a tart, light Boatrocker Berliner Weisse, pink from raspberries and tasting almost kombucha-like. We’re feeling better already.Given the divey, cobbled-together feel of the place, with its mélange of disco lights, wooden venetians, floppy pot plants and bolted spinny stools (from a previous life in front of the pokies at Brunswick RSL), you’d be forgiven for low expectations for the pizzas. But there’s wood-fired pedigree here – co-owner Ioreth Tudor also opened Lazerpig and A Boy Named Sue – which explains the steady stream of pick up orders for their puffy-edged, blistered, not-quite-Neapolitan pies.With a kiss of extra time in the oven crusts get a little crunchy w
Mjølner
How much would you pay to imbibe your next frothy from a Viking drinking horn? At Mjolner, a Norse mythology-themed bar under Hardware Lane, a few extra dollars gets you upgraded from lowly glassware to a forearm-sized vessel, embellished with gold and set majestically upright on a custom-made frame. Sure, wrenching out the hefty thing every time you want a swig of orange blossom mead may be a more trouble than it’s worth, and your table neighbours will be on high eye-gouge alert, but think of the fun! Kick things off by toasting to the bountiful harvest, victorious battle, or just Friday, with a shot of Aquavit, the herbaceous spirit elemental to Scandinavian celebration. The liquor’s dominant caraway flavour is partnered with an infusion of dried apricot and oak, stripping the palate clean with ferocious earthiness. While there’s a serviceable list of mostly antipodean, French and Spanish wines, plus some pricey imported beers including a $100 Mikkeller sour ale from Denmark, you’re wisest to save your silver for the cocktails, the craft for which owner Sven Almenning (Eau de Vie, Boilermaker House) and the Speakeasy Group have made their name. Fans of EDV will be familiar with the formula of elaborate descriptions, obscure ingredients, and theatrical presentation. Luckily, it all adds up to delicious drinks. The Northern Lights is a take on a Cobbler, combining gin and the concentrated sweetness of a riesling-based ice wine with sorrel and elderflower cordial, before a d
Future Future
If you loved Congress’ pigs head sanga – you know, the fried puck of pork with added juicy stock explosion – there’s every chance you’ll be pretty happy with Future Future’s crumbed meatball katsu-sando. Recipe: take one fat puck of beef, introduce it to a fryer, slap it in spongy white bread with a shameless amount of Kewpie mayo and tonkatsu sauce, then salvage its dignity with the fresh crunch of daikon. While we’re on the subject of sexy sandwiches, the panko-crumbed prawn number is on the money, too (literally, at nine dollars) with its zesty lick of cocktail sauce and milk bun. Future Future is the latest addition to the nascent restaurant stable that started with Collingwood’s Congress, and this time the premise is tailor-made for the Millennial young professional crowd congregating in the inner `burbs and using cafes and restaurants as their social hunting ground. Congress certainly got Collingwood right, especially with its new apartment build overhead creating a live-in audience, but Future Future, which inhabits a red brick corner shop smarted up with blonde wood, steel and Pinterest-worthy light fittings, is having a wilder stab at Richmond’s algorithms. It’s only eight years since Melbourne was excitedly grasping the concept of the izakaya and here we are, facing a menu boasting an okonomiyaki of a matcha crepe with provolone, kewpie mayo and cabbage. There’s less gastro-pedantry than you might expect of a former Kappo sous chef, although some things, like the
Super Ling
The ranks of the Supers are swelling. The preferred honorific of Andrew McConnell (Supernormal) and Rita Macali (Supermaxi) has been adopted by the not-so shy and retiring Iain Ling to anoint his new Chinese-y diner two doors down from his other gaff, Hotel Lincoln. The gods enjoy smiting hubris, but Super Ling has won their favour. With the talents of chef Michael Li, Ling has created a restaurant that’s emblematic of the strengths of Melbourne dining, circa 2018. The formula: take one lesser-known cuisine (here, the branch of Chinese food known as Hakka), add a dash of gastronomic wit and serve it in a room of pared-back simplicity. A tight 30-seater rocking the bling of Bruce Lee posters is the kind of place where you won’t blink about putting your elbows on the table, while Li, working through a hidey-hole hatch down the back, provides an accessible portal into Hakka food. But first, the mapo tofu jaffle. You could consider it Super Ling’s answer to Sunda’s cultish roti with Vegemite curry, although this particular meeting of old and new is dusted in blitzed chilli the colour of Cheezels and has shades of meat pie in the lava-hot spicy minced pork filling with a puck of silken tofu. It’s the sort of snack you’ll think longingly of next time you’re drunk with only a 7-Eleven for company. Dumplings? Pork-filled wontons leavened with the spring of cuttlefish makes for the sort of dish anyone feeling under the weather should beeline for; a terrific clear, fragrant chick
Ima Project Café
On a Carlton corner, Ima Project Café is breathing new life into smashed avo. Furikake (a mixture of sesame seeds, chopped seaweed, salt and sugar) and nori paste (processed seaweed boiled down with soy sauce) are usually sprinkled on rice, but Ima slathers crunchy sourdough with the nori paste and then sprinkles the furikake on top of avocado. The result is a salty and savoury breakfast dish unlike any iteration of the creamy toast topper you’ll find in Melbourne. Japanese twists on archetypal breakfast dishes can also be found in Ima’s miso-infused tomato baked eggs and the porridge drizzled with Mitarashi syrup, a traditional Japanese sauce made from soy sauce and sugar. Plus, the classic Japanese breakfast set of fish and rice is on the menu. But Ima isn’t just reinventing Melbourne breakfast. Lunchtime options kick-start at 11am, meaning you can get curry rice or a katsu burger before noon. An ebi katsu (crumbed prawn) burger stars on the specials board. Sandwiched between sweet and crumbly brioche buns courtesy of Cobb Lane are large breaded prawns laced with a velvety taru taru sauce, a Japanese-style tartare that has more heft than its western equivalent due to the inclusion of hard boiled eggs. You won’t need serviettes to dry off your oil-slicked fingers with this deceptively light burger – the prawns are light and crisp. Adhering to Ima’s no-waste policy, the burger is served alongside deep-fried prawn heads that you can eat whole – the shell is rendered so crun
Hansang
The secret is out. This once low-key Korean restaurant overrun by displaced students wanting a taste of home is now being infiltrated by locals. Blame the internet. Blame Instagram. Blame Facebook. They’ve hit social media pretty aggressively and now everyone is lining up for all the banchan (side dishes) you can handle. Hansang means ‘table full of food’ in Korean, and that’s exactly what you get. Typically, when you sit down to a Korean meal, you’re met with a handful of side dishes; usually pickles (most likely a kimchi), a salad, an ambient temperature stir-fry and a protein, but at Hansang, they fill your table. There were eleven plates at our count featuring a rice porridge spiced with black pepper, stir fried shredded potato, a rolled vegetable omelette, a cucumber and seaweed salad, japchae, kimchi cabbage, stir fried bean sprouts, spicy fish cakes, braised eggplant, kimchi radish and braised tofu. You might call it a gimmick if each plate wasn’t properly cooked and seasoned, adding to the experience of the ‘main’ dishes rather than distracting from them; all killer and absolutely no filler. You’d be mad if you didn’t order from the set menu, where two people dine for $60, three for $90, four for $120, and so on. Each person chooses a shared main for the table and aside from the abundance of well-considered and interesting sides, you each receive a bowl of rice, a choice between a kimchi or soybean stew, and dessert. If you can’t finish your food, they encourage yo
Lune Croissanterie CBD
Fitzroy's best-known warehouse bakery has made quite the name for itself in recent years. Run by brother-sister team Kate and Cameron Reid, Lune Croissanterie creates almost mathematically perfect croissants in their climate-controlled lab, each crisp and golden with visible layers of delicate pastry. Seeing as these treats fly out of their Fitzroy shop by noon most days, the duo decided to expand to Melbourne's CBD in late 2018. Their CBD store is more of a takeaway joint, which is perfect for inner-city dwellers hunting for a coffee and pastry hit. The store is small, sunk back into Russell Street with huge glass windows that has those lining up almost licking the panes in anticipation. There’s no seating inside, just a high marble table for that European, standing-room-only vibe. The majority of the croissant prep is done at the Fitzroy warehouse before the pastries are transported to the city for baking and selling. The smell is what gets you. By baking in-store the air is filled with a rich, butter-heavy scent that is impossible to resist. Lune is selling a condensed variety of what’s available in Fitzroy, but it includes best sellers like the lemon curd cruffin, almond croissant, pain au choc and the signature, plain croissant. Lune CBD is only open Monday to Friday, from 7am until 3pm or until everything’s sold out, which is a definite possibility, so keep that in mind if you're planning an after lunch run.
Jan Chi Korean Feast
Not long ago, Bridge Road was the epicentre of discount fashion, but in recent times, retail’s had it tough and the strip has slowly transformed into a hill of tumbleweeds. Enter Jan Chi, one of the many independent hospitality businesses taking on the tough real estate to give Richmond a second chance at life. Jan Chi means ‘to feast’ in Korean, and there’s truth in advertising when the jewel of the menu is a 530 gram plate of braised Angus short rib. Korean may be the flavour of the moment, but owners Steven Ryu (chef) and SJ Min (venue manager) aren’t jumping on the bandwagon - they’re dishing up flavours from home with their own personal twist. Ryu has made his way to Melbourne by way of New York, working the line at the revered Japanese restaurant MASA and revolutionary Momofuku Ssam before doing his time in Melbourne’s Lucy Lui and Spice Temple. Min is considered the MVP of the Lucas Group, holding the fort and her cool in an impressive six-year stint at the juggernaut known as Chin Chin before being part of the opening crew of Kisume - no easy feat. It makes sense, then, that the two are bringing together their traditional sensibilities with a laid-back, party attitude to this casual diner with very serious food. We may have mentioned it earlier, but it’s worth restating: order the braised short rib. It will comfortably feed a group of four and will allow you to share a range of other dishes (which you’ll want to do). The soft, sticky short rib comes doused in a pear
Capitano
Capitano is the latest venue to join the likes of Heartattack & Vine and the revamped Carlton Wine Room, kicking the Carlton Italian revival into high-gear. All of a sudden the neighbourhood that taught us how to eat Italian has gone from tourist-trap to modern marvel of casual drinking and dining. Capitiano, brought to you by the Bar Liberty crew, is bigger, brighter and louder than its Johnston Street sibling, offering far more approachable food and booze but keeping the quality, fun and delightful service. The repurposed Beaufort is now sporting cream walls and big windows on two sides that feel clean and classic; deep red trim recalling old-school French bistro flatware; and everyone here seems engrossed in lively conversation. Capitano is a fundamentally social place, the menu’s purpose is to lubricate and satisfy rather than draw focus from your companions. The stated inspiration here is Italian-American, and you can see the influence in the 'gabagool' starter (it’s the New Jersey-Italian pronunciation of the cured pork salumi usually called cappiccola), and the vodka sauce on one of two pasta dishes. But apart from these scant nods, Capitiano is all Melbourne. There’s only a few simple choices food wise, but all the bases are covered. The bubbly and chewy pizza dough is as good as any in town, served in small, dense rounds unlike the giant floppy ones you’d find in New York. If you’re hungry, grab a veal parmigiana on the bone for two with some salad on the side. Un
Ganbare Kaz
Why is it that Melbourne’s sushi train restaurants are characterised by either run-off-the-mill food or uninspired locales (read: shopping centres)? Brace yourselves Japanophiles: Ganbare Kaz on the Windsor end of Chapel Street is set to become your new destination for creative, top-shelf sushi, with low prices and a fitout that will impress the fussiest of hipsters. No matter where you plonk down along the large bar that curves around the sushi train, you’ll have a good view of the chefs flexing their impressive knife skills. Pricing is based on the failsafe colour-coded plate system: $3.50 for white, $4.50 for black, $5.50 for blue and $6.50 for beige. An iPad at each table is used to order drinks and hot food (think izakaya mainstays like gyoza and octopus takoyaki), or a particular kind of sushi that hasn’t yet docked at your station. The plates are your first clue that these guys are detail-orientated. Instead of cheap plastic, here they use polished, hand-painted ceramic versions to hold your makis, nigiris, aburi and gunkans. They also embrace the garnish, with each piece decorated with herbs, flowers or a smattering of seeds to add colour, flavour or texture. With so many plates whizzing past, how does one choose? Be led by your stomach – it’s all pretty good. An inside-out roll with juicy fried chicken and avocado is luxed up by kewpie mayo, with puffed rice adding extra crunch. A nigiri of glossy white ika (squid) is nicely firm but smooth tasting and doesn’t ne
Merah
Having run popular student destination Nasi Lemak House in Carlton since 2008, Merah’s owners Aline Viravouth and Marcel Nantharath are no strangers to the famous Malaysian dish of coconut rice. It’s fitting that the name of their new upmarket Northcote venue, Merah, means red in Malay because red is all we see after sampling the Kerabu sambal in their superior nasi lemak. It’s a fiery injection for the fluffy rice and hard boiled egg, an infusion of shrimp, lime leaf and copious amounts of chilli served alongside fried peanuts and salty slivers of crunchy anchovies. Here you get no flourishes of beef rendang or fried chicken – simplicity is the name of the game. Fried chicken is the restaurant’s best seller. Milder on the heat factor than Mamak’s famed ‘ayam berempah’ (spiced fried chicken), the meat in Merah’s iteration is dusted in potato flour and then deep fried, served with a squeeze of lime over the drumsticks and wings and gifted a creamy piquancy care of mayo-spiked with sweet and sour Kelantan sambol. Two dishes are the barometer of any good Malaysian restaurant – beef rendang and kangkung belachan (water spinach stir-fried with shrimp chilli paste). At Merah the beef might not be fall-apart tender, but the mild coconut curry sauce is creamy with ground, toasted coconut and fragrant with pounded lemongrass and spices. The kangkung belacan has the certified stamp of approval known as ‘wok hei’ (otherwise known as wok breath) from being stir-fried over a large wok,
Ton & Co
The quiet industrial strip opposite Prahran station is a brave spot to choose as the site of a restaurant, but chef and restaurateur Jason How must be on to something because Ton & Co is packed to the rafters on a weeknight. Ton & Co joins Gypsy and Pig as one of the scant few Japanese restaurants in Melbourne focusing on tonkatsu, those delicious crumbed pork cutlets that can be served with curry and rice (katsu curry), egg on rice (katsudon) or miso and cabbage, among other things. But while Gypsy and Pig specialises in kurobuta pork – the Berkshire pig said to be the wagyu of the pork world – Ton & Co has gone local by working with local butchers to showcase the best Victorian cuts. Ton & Co serves up tonkatsu made from pork tomahawk (pork loin chop left on the rib bone and known for its richness) and pork striploin (the area between the shoulder and back legs of the pig known for being the leanest, most tender part). You can have them plain, with curry, or an onion gravy – to which you can add a serve of ‘koshihikari’ rice (the short-grain rice used in sushi) and miso soup. If you’re not a fan of deep-fried meat, there’s a pork belly rice bowl, baby back pork ribs and pork ribeye steak. And if meat completely isn’t your thing, there’s a mushrooms and fried tofu rice bowl – Ton & Co doesn’t neglect diners who aren’t here for the crumbed cutlets. But maybe it should, because tonkatsu is the undisputed star of the menu. Here they’re brining the meat with salt and spices a
Palermo
Get your bearings, Melbourne. Palermo the restaurant is named after the barrio in Buenos Aires, not the city in Sicily. The difference is perhaps more academic than it immediately appears, given the profound Italian influence on Argentinian cuisine, but the distinction is necessary to explain the particular mise-en-scène of its kitchen: the whole pig tangled in a wire frame over a red-brick fire pit (the asador) and the contraption known as a parilla, where shelves of chorizo, morcilla and other meaty bits are raised and lowered over glowing coals with a NASA engineer’s precision. It’s a scene not dissimilar to Palermo’s older sibling San Telmo. Palermo is more or less the same concept, migrated to the other side of the city on the cusp of the legal district where the deification of steak is as sacrosanct as wigs and gowns. And going by an ordinary Thursday night, when the sunken dining room’s covetable leather booths are heavily populated, it would appear to have been a successful second bite of the cherry for the same team behind the Peruvian-leaning Pastuso and the soon-to-open Southbank restaurant Asado. Warning: this is not a steakhouse paying lip service to vegetarians, who are banished forlornly to the list of side dishes. But for those who keen to embrace its meaty heart and South American garb (including a wine bottle chandelier worthy of a spaghetti western and waiters in smashing leather aprons), our sage advice is to value-add by summoning a group of mates to
Lello Pasta Bar
You probably got the memo that pasta bars are top of the pops. There’s Tipo 00, of course, where wannabe diners clog up the footpath of Little Bourke at all hours of the day and night. There’s newcomer Pentolina on Little Collins Street, where Pugliese-style pasta is served by a longtime Pellegrini’s barista. And there’s Lello, which earlier this year received a smart renovation and a name change without throwing the bambino out with the bathwater. It’s where you’ll find chef Leo Gelsomino, who put Richmond’s the Grand on the Italian food map before moving to Yak on the corner of Exhibition and Flinders Lane in 2011. A recent renovation introduced some Home Beautiful-style wainscoting, arty pictures on the walls, banquettes and bentwood chairs. Along with the name change it’s enough to appease the dining gods of 2018, although at its heart Lello, née Yak, remains a convivial and uncomplicated place that tastes like the regions of Italy you’ve never been to. Lello might be taking the pasta road less travelled but the church is much the same: excellent produce, intensive kitchen labour, and the added X-factor to put it in the pantheon of Melbourne’s noteworthy Italians. Apparently some people don’t like to know the exact contents of the vincigrassi, Lello’s signature dish. This lasagne from the Marche region bills the beef ragù, béchamel and parmesan on the menu but the unsung heroes are the veal sweetbreads and brains that add subtle richness to the slow-cooked beef shoulder
Greasy Zoe's
We’re at the end of the line. Literally – the end of the Hurstbridge Line, a 50-minute train-ride out of the CBD, where Melbourne’s suburban identity gets the wobbles as it dissolves into countryside. Take a left from the station, walk for five minutes, then take a right. One hundred metres onwards you’ll find one of the winningest little restaurants to warm the cockles and the sub-cockle region. Greasy Zoe’s is the name discreetly etched on the door, but this is no American-style diner with bottomless cups of filter coffee. The reality is a cool rustic bolthole big enough for an open kitchen, vinyl spinning turntable and just 15 seats. It feels less like a conventional restaurant, more like you’ve accidentally wandered into the bijou farmhouse of someone with really good taste in music. Zoe Birch (ex-Courthouse Hotel and Healesville Hotel) is working the wood grill in the open kitchen. Lachlan Gardner works the floor. The cunning pair have confected the answer to the rent/staff/squillion dollar fitout crisis with their self-sufficient, two-person operation that rolls in sync with its locality. We’re in the heart of Nillumbik Shire, which stretches out to Kinglake and Whittlesea and buts up against the Yarra Valley. Birch and Gardner stick to the locavore brief by championing small local producers, from artisans to friends with an excess of backyard pumpkins and sticking as much as they can to their green wedge municipal ’hood. It’s a set-menu scenario – $65 for six cou
