The best new restaurants in Melbourne right now

The quiet industrial strip opposite Prahran station is a brave spot to choose as the site of a restaurant, but chef and restaurateur Jason How must be on to something because Ton & Co is packed to the rafters on a weeknight. Ton & Co joins Gypsy and Pig as one of the scant few Japanese restaurants in Melbourne focusing on tonkatsu, those delicious crumbed pork cutlets that can be served with curry and rice (katsu curry), egg on rice (katsudon) or miso and cabbage, among other things. But while Gypsy and Pig specialises in kurobuta pork – the Berkshire pig said to be the wagyu of the pork world – Ton & Co has gone local by working with local butchers to showcase the best Victorian cuts. Ton & Co serves up tonkatsu made from pork tomahawk (pork loin chop left on the rib bone and known for its richness) and pork striploin (the area between the shoulder and back legs of the pig known for being the leanest, most tender part). You can have them plain, with curry, or an onion gravy – to which you can add a serve of ‘koshihikari’ rice (the short-grain rice used in sushi) and miso soup. If you’re not a fan of deep-fried meat, there’s a pork belly rice bowl, baby back pork ribs and pork ribeye steak. And if meat completely isn’t your thing, there’s a mushrooms and fried tofu rice bowl – Ton & Co doesn’t neglect diners who aren’t here for the crumbed cutlets. But maybe it should, because tonkatsu is the undisputed star of the menu. Here they’re brining the meat with salt and spices a