Timeout

Green Cup

  1. An overhead view of several acai smoothie bowls.
    Photograph : Supplied | Green Cup/OneTwo Agency
  2. A variety of dry ingredients for smoothie bowls.
    Photograph: Supplied | One Two Agency
  3. A group of staff making smoothie bowls at Green Cup.
    Photograph: Supplied | One Two Agency
Time Out says

Get your acai bowl and green smoothie fix fast at this takeaway-only joint in the CBD

Finding healthy and quick lunch options in the city is like trying to find a needle in a haystack. Fast food shops line every corner, and there's no shortage of spots hawking hearty noodle soups, saucy kebabs and sandwiches bigger than your head. Thankfully, you won't need to resort to packing sad salads every day; Green Cup is opening its sixth location right here in the heart of the CBD. 

You may already be familiar with Green Cup, which has become one of our city's top proprietors of acai bowls and green smoothies. It first opened in Caulfield back in 2014 and has since sprouted up in Carlton, Hawthorn, Armadale, South Yarra and now Wesley Place in the CBD. Best known for its Nutella or peanut butter-topped acai bowls, green smoothies and smashed avo toast varieties, it's also gone viral for replicating the famous Hailey Bieber smoothie

The new store will have the same menu and signature green fit-out as the other locations (Caulfield, Carlton, Hawthorn, Armadale and South Yarra), but instead of offering dining space, it'll operate as takeaway only, allowing for fast service. 

After a lunch that doesn't break the bank? Here are our city's best cheap eats.

Adena Maier
Written by
Adena Maier

Details

Address:
Wesley Place
150 Lonsdale Street
Melbourne
3000
Contact:
greencup.com.au
Opening hours:
Mon-Fri 7.30am-4.30pm
