Kura is the new kid on the block, joining the quality dining venues found along the Brunswick East end of Lygon Street. Executive chef Ken Ibuki, who has previously worked at Nobu and Kisumé, has put together a menu offering a modern take on Japanese flavours and techniques.

Much of the menu is centred around the age-old method of cooking over binchōtan (Japanese charcoal) encased in stone, and dishes are centred around fresh seafood and premium protein. Think butterflied local fish dressed with fiery yuzu kosho butter and capers, and charcoal-scorched skewers of giblets and chicken heart. The delicacy of Japanese cuisine is paired with punchy flavours and bold ingredients, all served in an inviting space where guests can witness first-hand the magic of the robata grill.

Drinks and food are carefully paired, with easy-drinking options like the Toki Seasonal Highball containing house-made salted peach and apple cider syrup and the Osaka Negroni made with Roku Gin, Campari and Choya Shiso Umeshu. And for the seasoned, there's the option of rare saké experiences.

