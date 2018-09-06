Mankoushe

Restaurants, Middle Eastern Brunswick
Run and owned by two self-proclaimed hipsters, this Brunswick favourite churns out home-style Middle Eastern food straight from the garden. Mankoushe first opened as a bakery, milling Victorian wheat on site to turn out spinach and feta pastries, its cult-status haloumi pies and vegetarian ‘pizzas’ before it took over the space next door and encouraged sit-down banquets. Dinner isn’t always strictly vegetarian, but all-vegan dinners can be organised on the spot. Hit an ATM before heading in; this eatery is cash only.

By: Jess Ho

Venue name: Mankoushe
Address: 323 Lygon St
Melbourne
3057
Opening hours: Wed-Sun noon-10pm
