Mankoushe
1/16
2/16
3/16
4/16
5/16
6/16
7/16
8/16
9/16
10/16
11/16
12/16
13/16
14/16
15/16
16/16
Run and owned by two self-proclaimed hipsters, this Brunswick favourite churns out home-style Middle Eastern food straight from the garden. Mankoushe first opened as a bakery, milling Victorian wheat on site to turn out spinach and feta pastries, its cult-status haloumi pies and vegetarian ‘pizzas’ before it took over the space next door and encouraged sit-down banquets. Dinner isn’t always strictly vegetarian, but all-vegan dinners can be organised on the spot. Hit an ATM before heading in; this eatery is cash only.
|Venue name:
|Mankoushe
|Contact:
|Address:
|
323 Lygon St
Melbourne
3057
|Opening hours:
|Wed-Sun noon-10pm