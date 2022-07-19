Melbourne
Marameo Pasta Party

  • Restaurants, Italian
  1. A knife and fork is stuck into a square of lasagne, with a bowl of pasta in the foreground, two glasses of wine sitting on a red table.
    Photography: Kristoffer Paulsen
  2. A few plates of pasta sit on a red table with glasses of wine and water around them and the hands of two people in the periphery.
    Photography: Kristoffer Paulsen
Time Out says

Marameo is throwing a bunch of booze-fuelled pasta parties

Marameo is helping you eat and drink your winter woes away, with a pasta party series hosted every Saturday from July 30 to August 27 featuring bottomless vino, a pasta banquet and groovy tunes spun by DJs.

For just $100, you can enjoy two hours of flowing wines, Prosecco and Peronis, alongside a three-course pasta menu with their signature style of not-your-nonnas Italian.

The menu includes snacky sides like green olives, marinated mushrooms and gnocco fritto, alongside their renowned black truffle cacio e pepe, ten-cheese lasagna and saffron pappardelle with a wagyu shank ragu.

The pasta parties kick off at 12pm at the Russell Place restaurant, and are available for groups of four or more.

Bookings are essential via the Marameo website.

Keep the pasta flowing, check out our favourite pasta spots in Melbourne.

Written by Sanam Goodman

Details

Event website:
www.marameo.com.au/pastaparty
Address:
Contact:
(03) 9639 7822
Price:
$100
Opening hours:
Sat 12pm-2pm
