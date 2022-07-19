Time Out says

Marameo is helping you eat and drink your winter woes away, with a pasta party series hosted every Saturday from July 30 to August 27 featuring bottomless vino, a pasta banquet and groovy tunes spun by DJs.

For just $100, you can enjoy two hours of flowing wines, Prosecco and Peronis, alongside a three-course pasta menu with their signature style of not-your-nonnas Italian.

The menu includes snacky sides like green olives, marinated mushrooms and gnocco fritto, alongside their renowned black truffle cacio e pepe, ten-cheese lasagna and saffron pappardelle with a wagyu shank ragu.

The pasta parties kick off at 12pm at the Russell Place restaurant, and are available for groups of four or more.

Bookings are essential via the Marameo website.

