March

March

  • Restaurants
  • Collingwood
  1. Sauce is drizzled onto a slab of fried potato topped with chives.
    Photograph: March
    
    
  2. An overhead view of five dishes, including oysters and charred greens.
    Photograph: March
    
    
  3. A moody, dimly lit foyer at Peter Gunn's March.
    Photograph: March
    
    
  4. A diner getting a mussel out from its shell.
    Photograph: March
    
    
Time Out says

This new casual eatery offers Japanese fare in a moody setting, with access to the Ides cellar.

If you’ve been to—or even just heard of— Ides, you’ll be familiar with Peter Gunn’s culinary flair. Heralded as one of Australia’s most highly-regarded chefs, Peter started off at a local Chinese takeaway and fish and chip shop on the outskirts of Wellington before fast moving up in the ranks at the Royal Mail Hotel, Attica and then Ides.

Gunn just opened March right next door, and while it shares a kitchen, wall, and cellar with its older sibling, the moody space offers something entirely different. Designed by Grant Cheyne, who also looked after the fitout at Ides, March features tasteful dark tones, brass and marble in an intimate space that seats just 26 people.

Peter is quick to establish that March is not a wine bar, izakaya or pub. Instead, it brings with it all the classic features of a fine establishment in a laid-back setting with a brief menu. What results is an experience that champions contemporary flavours, quality local wines and globally renowned sakes.

While Peter has carried across his same affinity for seasonal produce and a carefully curated menu, it’s distinct from the offering at Ides. Expect small to large Japanese-inspired share plates, with dishes like soy-pickled cucumbers, sake steamed pippies with yuzu parsley butter, pork belly with a spicy nori glaze and miso roasted eggplant with sesame sauce. You’ll still get access to the famed Ides cellar door, with a carefully selected list of local and global drops, brought to diners by Ides sommelier, Hayley McCarthy.

“March is designed to be broadly appealing and appropriate for different requirements, whether that be a quick bar snack by yourself or a full meal with friends. I really want there to be something for everyone,” says Gunn.

Written by
Sanam Goodman

Details

Address:
90 Smith Street
Collingwood
Melbourne
3066
Contact:
marchmelbourne.com.au
Opening hours:
Wed to Sat, 6pm-late; Sun, 2pm-late
