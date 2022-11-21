Melbourne
Mr Jones Dining

  • Restaurants
  • Ballarat
  1. A blue bowl holding a dish topped with cilantro and lemongrass.
    Photograph: Supplied | Visit Ballarat
  2. A man using tongs to grab chicken salad from a bowl.
    Photograph: Supplied | Visit Ballarat
  3. A couple dining at Mr Jones, and a sommelier showing them a bottle of wine.
    Photograph: Supplied | Visit Ballarat
  4. Chef Damien Jones standing in front of Mr Jones Dining, his restaurant in Ballarat.
    Photograph: Supplied | Visit Ballarat
Head to Ballarat for Thai fine dining by Damien Jones, the acclaimed chef behind the now-closed Catfish Thai

When chef Damien Jones (Bibendum) announced the impending closure of his hatted Thai eatery, Catfish Thai, in 2018 after a successful five-year run, it was devastating news for Ballarat residents. The vibrant red-and-black eatery was a local favourite, but thankfully the sadness would be short-lived. The closure would make way for Jones and his partner Danielle to up the ante with a new venture: Mr Jones Dining. 

Mr Jones Dining departs from the bold interior of its predecessor, opting for an airy and modern aesthetic that features wood furnishings and a black, white and charcoal interior. It's open for dinner from Thursday to Saturday with a banquet menu that changes weekly based on what's seasonally available. 

Expect dishes like freshly shucked appellation oysters topped with nam jim; betel leaves loaded with sour mango, toasted coconut and palm sugar caramel; spicy red curry with Murray cod, Thai basil and cumin; and stir-fried sugar snaps and king brown mushrooms. The banquet is $59pp on Thursdays and $95pp on Fridays and Saturday, and you can opt for matched wines for an additional $75pp. 

Planning a weekend in the region? Check out our guide to visiting Ballarat.

Adena Maier
Written by
Adena Maier

Details

Address:
42-44 Main Rd
Bakery Hil
Ballarat
3350
Contact:
www.mrjonesdining.com.au
(03) 5331 5248
Opening hours:
Thu-Sat 6pm-10pm
