When chef Damien Jones (Bibendum) announced the impending closure of his hatted Thai eatery, Catfish Thai, in 2018 after a successful five-year run, it was devastating news for Ballarat residents. The vibrant red-and-black eatery was a local favourite, but thankfully the sadness would be short-lived. The closure would make way for Jones and his partner Danielle to up the ante with a new venture: Mr Jones Dining.

Mr Jones Dining departs from the bold interior of its predecessor, opting for an airy and modern aesthetic that features wood furnishings and a black, white and charcoal interior. It's open for dinner from Thursday to Saturday with a banquet menu that changes weekly based on what's seasonally available.

Expect dishes like freshly shucked appellation oysters topped with nam jim; betel leaves loaded with sour mango, toasted coconut and palm sugar caramel; spicy red curry with Murray cod, Thai basil and cumin; and stir-fried sugar snaps and king brown mushrooms. The banquet is $59pp on Thursdays and $95pp on Fridays and Saturday, and you can opt for matched wines for an additional $75pp.

