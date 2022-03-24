Melbourne
  • EN
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
  • English
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search

Paik's Noodle

  • Restaurants
  • Melbourne
  • price 1 of 4
  1. Korean black bean noodles from Paik's Noodle.
    Photograph: Supplied
    PreviousNext
    /3
  2. A spicy seafood soup dish from Paik's Noodle.
    Photograph: Supplied
    PreviousNext
    /3
  3. A bowl of spicy seafood soup at Paik's Noodle.
    Photograph: Supplied
    PreviousNext
    /3
Advertising

Time Out says

Slurp up saucy noodles with flavours straight out of Seoul

South Korean chef Paik Jong-won leads a Korean food empire, with more than 2,000 restaurants, 5 million YouTube subscribers and several TV shows under his belt. Melburnians have already been treated to a taste of Korean barbecue at Paik's BBQ, but now punters can slurp up saucy and comforting Korean noodle dishes at Paik's Noodle. 

The menu, which features just nine dishes priced as low as $11, highlights fermented Korean flavours and Paik's famed sauces. All dishes work well as mains or as shared plates if you're eating with friends, and some dishes can be sized up or down. 

Start with an order of Paik's signature tangsuyuk, a platter of deep-fried pork and vegetables served with a jelly-like sweet and sour sauce. For those who prefer things on the savoury side, there's a drawer in the table with soy sauce, vinegar and chilli powder that you can mix together for a dipping sauce.

The noodles are handmade in-house daily, immediately obvious from the springy and almost meaty bite and mouthfeel. Get them coated in stir-fried vegetables, seafood and oyster sauce (the bokkeum jjamppong) or with stir-fried pork, black bean sauce and vegetables (jajang-myeon).

If you can handle the heat, there are several chilli-spiked options to choose from. The gochu jjamppong is like a Korean version of seafood gumbo with noodles, or you can keep things simple with the ogchu jajang, the spicy version of the jajang-myeon. Relieve the burn from the spice with Korean soju, beer or soft drinks. 

Craving more Korean food? Check out our round-up of 11 of the best Korean restaurants in Melbourne.

Adena Maier
Written by
Adena Maier

Details

Address:
470 Little Lonsdale Street
Melbourne
3000
Contact:
www.instagram.com/Hongkongbanjum_mel
(03) 9853 3999
Opening hours:
Sun, Wed & Thu 5pm-11.30pm; Fri & Sat 5pm-midnight
Advertising
You may also like

    Get us in your inbox

    Loading animation
    Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

    By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

    🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

    Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

    Time Out

    About us

    Contact us

    Time Out products

    Site map
    © 2022 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.