After the gruelling impact of the Covid-19 lockdowns the success of a lockdown pop up is something to be celebrated. Even more so when it graduates into a brick-and-mortar store. What started as a ‘Parco Project’, a collaborative pop up run out of Elizabeth Street's Shujinko, eventuated into one of these permanent stopgaps. The brainchild of chefs Frederico Congiu (Stasio Di Cita) and Manato Deleon (Shujinko) Parco in Moonee Ponds is a culmination of passion and perseverance, with a dash of ingenuity.

Ramen is a beloved dish in Melbourne, but the Japanese noodle based soup dish is often the cause of contention - every Melbournite worth their North Face thinks they know the best joint in town. Menus are interchangeable, usually revolving around a tonkotsu (pork) or chicken base. Traditionalists prefer it this way, and scoff at radical changes to the main four flavour profiles (salt, soy, pork and miso). However, like New York chef Ivan Orkins revolutionary addition of tomato, a lot of ramen chefs actually consider ramen to be a “tradition free zone”. Enter - Parco Ramen.

Sitting only 19 at a time, the warm and densely packed restaurant often attracts queues of hungry patrons. The seats are highly coveted for a reason - the lobster ramen. Cooked for over 8hrs, servings of this soup are limited. The broth is recognizably tonkotsu (pig bone) thick, but unconventionally built from crustacean bisque. It's delicately sweet, with a concentrated seafood flavour that's enhanced by the undertone of smokey char.

The noodles are perfectly springy and slurpable, most likely due to the fact they are hand made daily. Topped with the usual suspects of a gooey dashi egg and bamboo shoots there's also the welcome addition of seasonal greens. A large, charred Moreton bug tail lays temptingly on the surface of the soup. Its flesh is firm and sweet, with a richer, more pronounced flavour than its prawny cousins. Although the soup is viscous and comforting, it's paradoxically light in the belly, as this soup has been thickened with cornstarch as opposed to the usual collagen of tonkotsu. This makes for a less salty, yet equally satisfying, bowl of ramen goodness. Other unique soupy offerings include a yuzu (a japanese citrus) ramen, and a truffle and shitake number - along with vegan options for the veggie inclined.

Sides are classic ramen accompaniments including gyoza (fried dumplings) and fried chicken. Alternatively, the takoyaki make for the perfect ramen prelude. The ball-shaped Osakan street food are crispy on the outside and deliriously gooey on the inside with a surprise octopus tentacle in each one to provide a rewarding chew. They’re topped with kewpie mayo and a sweet brown sauce, along with quivering bonito flakes. This is prime draft beer territory, however you’ll need to BYO as the venue does not currently have their licence. But be patient! Sake and beer will be available shortly. Other dishes available are gohan dons (cooked rice bowls) which come in a variety of toppings. The servings are generous but we suggest bypassing them in preference of their ramen.

Service is remarkably efficient and tailored considering the high volume and turnover of customers. It has a cosy, modern fit out with neon lights and mostly bar seating. This is not the most traditional venue or food, however Melbourne has an abundance of those. This venue offers a unique take on a ubiquitous favourite - done with respect and a healthy dose of fun.