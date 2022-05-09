Melbourne
Serai

The loft style ceiling lights hanging in the dining room.
Cjay Aksoy
Walk down a hidden alley to find Filipino food over fire and natural wines in this lofty warehouse space

Tucked in an unassuming alley a few steps from the bustle of Hardware Lane you'll find Serai, a 50-seater loft serving up Filipino food over fire. When ex-Rice Paper Sister chef Ross Magnaye returned from a stint in Bulgaria, he knew his next venture would be a place of his own. Alongside co-owner Shane Stafford (also of Rice Paper Sister), he set out to create a menu that plays true to his Filipino heritage – with Malaysian, Spanish and Chinese flavours peeping through each dish.

Whilst traditional flavours and Filipino condiments are a menu mainstay, you can expect some twists as he incorporates influences from his time living abroad in Eastern Europe. Think: Ross’ take on kinilaw, a kind of Filipino ceviche, with burnt cucumber resting on some serious crunch of pork crackling, or the wood-roasted Milawa duck brightened up with calamansi (a native lime-like citrus to the Philippines) that you can scoop up with charred bread hot off the fire.

The space itself is a bare and dimly-lit warehouse-style loft that doesn’t distract from the star of the show: the impressive fire pit responsible for the charred, smoky flavours that pop up on every plate. The bar’s on show too – with a mostly local drop of natural wines and a bartender spinning Filipino-inspired cocktails. It’s moody but casual, and has the kind of energetic atmosphere that suits anything from a date night spot to a night out with friends.

Serai is taking bookings from Thursday 12 May.

Love a local drop? Here's our guide to the best wine bars in Melbourne.

Written by Cjay Aksoy

Details

Address:
7 Racing Club Ln
Melbourne
3000
Contact:
seraikitchen.com.au
