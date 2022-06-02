Melbourne
Timeout

Sky Bar

  1. Dining tables and chairs with a view of the city
    Sky Bar Melbourne
  2. The sky-high building in Southbank
    FKD
Time Out says

Get 360-degree views of Melbourne while you drink and dine at this sky-high spot

Sky Bar Melbourne is a sky-high, show-shopping venue elevated 140 metres above the ground. It boasts incredible city views, a five-star restaurant, two VIP function areas with private bars, a luxurious main bar and a floating outdoor lounge.

Abound with opulence and a healthy dose of mirrored walls, Sky Bar is here to offer an experience like no other. Upon entering through the private elevator accessed via the lobby of the stunning Oakwood Premier Melbourne building, you’ll be met with an immersive foyer projecting a birds-eye view of Melbourne, setting the scene for what’s to come. 

The Sky Bar Lounge features an al fresco perfect for those warm summer nights and reminiscent of the dazzling rooftops of New York City, with seasonal cocktails, wines, and locally crafted beers. If you’re in the mood for a dining experience, Strato is the resident five-star restaurant built with the intention of taking guests on a journey through its conceptual menu based on five elements; the atmosphere (air), the hydrosphere (water), the cryosphere (ice and permafrost), the lithosphere (Earth’s upper rocky layer) and the biosphere (living things). Here you can expect a little theatre in the presentation of their seasonal dishes and heavenly drinks menu, including grain-fed beef tartare with stubble quail egg yolk and native herbs, and a lychee Martini with a rosewater mist. 

Set to open to the public on Thursday, June 30, it’s a bucket-list experience fit for locals and travellers alike.

Looking for more sky-high venues? Here are our favourite rooftop bars in Melbourne.

Written by Sanam Goodman

Details

Address:
202 Normanby Road
Melbourne
3006
Contact:
www.skybarmelbourne.com.au
