Take your holiday to new heights with a stay at this luxury 40-storey hotel just south of the DFO

A lot of hotels in Melbourne boast views of our city's skyline, but often with the caveat of other buildings spoiling the otherwise beautiful outlook. You won't have that problem at Oakwood Premier Melbourne, the latest luxury hotel addition to Southbank that features 40 storeys and uninterrupted all-round views of the city and the bay.

The Oakwood brand operates more than 80 properties globally, and the Premier title is reserved for its most luxurious developments. The $150 million build is the tenth Premier in the world, and the first Oakwood Premier to land in Australia. The opulent lobby features five-metre tall ceilings and three oversized brass mesh chandeliers designed by the grandson of Jorn Utzon, the designer of the Sydney Opera House. Instead of having one front desk where you awkwardly stand to check in the lobby features three desks flanked by plush chairs to sink into so that you can relax while you're being assisted.

Located just a short walk from the Melbourne Exhibition and Convention Centre and DFO South Wharf, the 140-metre building is entirely glass-windowed. The result? Every room enjoys a birds-eye view of either the skyline, Port Phillip Bay or Albert Park as well as an abundance of natural light. Designed to cater to guests of all needs, the building features 132 hotel rooms and 260 serviced one and two-bedroom apartments with in-unit laundries and full kitchens. Furnishings are modern and comfortable, with pops of muted jewel tones for colour, and bathrooms are stocked with Common Sense's lemon and sage-scented range of toiletries.

The games lounge boasts one of the few full-sized billiard tables in Australia as well as retro arcade games and plush beanbag chairs for lounging. And those who hate hotel gyms because they're often relegated to windowless rooms or basements can rest assured that the Oakwood's is enormous and windowed, enjoying the same abundance of natural light as the rest of the building.

On the fifth floor is the hotel's in-house and all-day restaurant Fifth, and chef Kaustav Pandey has designed a modern Australian menu with a Pacific Rim influence. For those seeking comfort food, cheesy and carby pastas are on offer, but the star of the show is the tender and juicy sous-vide chicken breast accompanied by jus gras, savoury braised lentils and butter-poached asparagus. In the morning, guests can return to enjoy a comprehensive a la carte breakfast.

For safety reasons, hotels frequently don't offer balconies or windows that can be opened more than a couple of inches. So that guests don't have to completely vacate the building to get a bit of fresh air, there are several decks and outdoor common areas that they can take advantage of. The bookable private meeting rooms, co-working spaces and games and lounge area all open up into outdoor decks, and if you're keen on some morning sunshine, you can take your breakfast at Fifth's patio space. And from May, the 41st floor will also be home to a rooftop bar and restaurant offering unbeatable 360-degree views.

Adena Maier stayed as a guest of the Oakwood Premier Melbourne.

