Time Out says

There's almost always a line snaking out the door of Sulbing and around the block, and if you've been wondering what the fuss is about, it's for a Korean dessert known as bingsu. If you took a syrupy cone of shaved ice and merged it with an ice cream sundae, you'd have bingsu: a mound of shaved ice cream topped with premium sweets and fruits.

At around $20 a pop, each bingsu is sizeable enough to share between two people (although one hungry person could certainly polish it off) and there are ten flavours to choose from. The premium strawberry is hands down the bestseller and comes topped with fresh strawberries, whipped cream, a slice of cheesecake and yoghurt powder, and the shaved ice cream is layered with strawberry syrup. Chocolate fiends can try the chocolate brownie flavour topped with bite-sized chunks of brownie and cheesecake, cocoa powder and a dollop of whip cream speckled with pieces of chocolate biscuit.

Next to where you order, there's a cabinet filled with cakes, swiss rolls and macarons, and if you need something savoury to balance out the sweet, you can order a cheese pizza topped with teokbokki (simmered rice cakes). Wash it all down with a coffee, smoothie or tea.

Craving more Korean food? Check out our round-up of the best Korean restaurants in Melbourne.