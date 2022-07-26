Time Out says

If you've ever spotted the line snaking down the block of Lonsdale and Russell Street and wondered what all the fuss was about, let us clue you in: it's punters eager to dive in on a bingsu, a Korean shaved ice dessert. They're delicious and refreshing, but if you're the type that refuses to queue for anything, you can now visit the café's new takeaway window in Melbourne Central instead.

Compared to its older sibling, which is dishing up enormous desserts that are best eaten sitting down, this tinier joint is slinging petite versions of the bestsellers that are designed to be eaten on the go. All the classic bingsu flavours – strawberry, chocolate brownie, mango cheese and injeolmi – are available in cups, and the display counter is filled with croque monsieurs, croissants, palmiers and raisin rolls. There are also a variety of drinks on offer, including calamansi iced tea, hibiscus-ade and yuzu smoothies.

