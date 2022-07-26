Melbourne
Sulbing Melbourne Central

  • Restaurants
  • Melbourne
  1. A street corner with a white-tiled venue called Sulbing.
    Photograph: Griffin Simm
  2. A table with an array of Korean desserts and milkshakes.
    Photograph: Griffin Simm
Time Out says

Get your Korean dessert fix on the go and minus the queue with Sulbing's new takeaway spot

If you've ever spotted the line snaking down the block of Lonsdale and Russell Street and wondered what all the fuss was about, let us clue you in: it's punters eager to dive in on a bingsu, a Korean shaved ice dessert. They're delicious and refreshing, but if you're the type that refuses to queue for anything, you can now visit the café's new takeaway window in Melbourne Central instead.

Compared to its older sibling, which is dishing up enormous desserts that are best eaten sitting down, this tinier joint is slinging petite versions of the bestsellers that are designed to be eaten on the go. All the classic bingsu flavours – strawberry, chocolate brownie, mango cheese and injeolmi – are available in cups, and the display counter is filled with croque monsieurs, croissants, palmiers and raisin rolls. There are also a variety of drinks on offer, including calamansi iced tea, hibiscus-ade and yuzu smoothies. 

Need your KBBQ fix? Here are the best Korean barbecue spots in Melbourne.

Adena Maier
Written by
Adena Maier

Details

Address:
151a/211 La Trobe St
Melbourne
3000
Contact:
sulbingcafe.com.au
(03) 9957 1835
Opening hours:
Sun-Thu noon-10pm; Fri & Sat noon-11pm
