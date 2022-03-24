Melbourne
  • EN
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
  • English
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search

Sunny Boy Coffee

  • Restaurants
  • Moonee Ponds
A person holding a latte with milk art.
Photograph: Supplied
Advertising

Time Out says

This Moonee Ponds café emanates warm, retro vibes while slinging tasty cups of fair-trade coffee

Sunny Boy Coffee is the daytime answer to your favourite late-night neighbourhood dive bar. The cosy Moonee Ponds shopfront exudes warmth, with retro '70s decór and pops of vibrant yellow, orange and red throughout. 

All of the beans are roasted in house by founders and co-owners Jake Bicchieri and Erkan Selek, who have nearly a decade of roasting experience between them. They've been supplying beans for Melbourne cafés since 2019, but this is their first brick and mortar venture together. Choose from one of three signature blends, including the Razzle Dazzle wild roast, Goodfella dark roast and Sunny Side medium roast. 

You can enjoy your brew inside and sink into one of the leather armchairs or vintage swivel chairs, or you can pick it up from the grab-and-go window. For food, you can choose from a range of fresh sandwiches made by Bicchieri and Selek or pastries from Penny For Pound bakery. Vegan and vegetarian options are also available.

Looking for more sweet treats? Here are Melbourne's best patisseries.

Adena Maier
Written by
Adena Maier

Details

Address:
736 Mount Alexander Road
Moonee Ponds
Melbourne
3039
Contact:
sunnyboycoffee.com.au
0434 274 424
Opening hours:
Mon-Fri 5.30am-3pm
Advertising
You may also like

    Get us in your inbox

    Loading animation
    Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

    By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

    🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

    Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

    Time Out

    About us

    Contact us

    Time Out products

    Site map
    © 2022 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.