Sunny Boy Coffee is the daytime answer to your favourite late-night neighbourhood dive bar. The cosy Moonee Ponds shopfront exudes warmth, with retro '70s decór and pops of vibrant yellow, orange and red throughout.

All of the beans are roasted in house by founders and co-owners Jake Bicchieri and Erkan Selek, who have nearly a decade of roasting experience between them. They've been supplying beans for Melbourne cafés since 2019, but this is their first brick and mortar venture together. Choose from one of three signature blends, including the Razzle Dazzle wild roast, Goodfella dark roast and Sunny Side medium roast.

You can enjoy your brew inside and sink into one of the leather armchairs or vintage swivel chairs, or you can pick it up from the grab-and-go window. For food, you can choose from a range of fresh sandwiches made by Bicchieri and Selek or pastries from Penny For Pound bakery. Vegan and vegetarian options are also available.

