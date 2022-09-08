Time Out says

Taste your way across Latin America at this new restaurant and bar in a space once occupied by Rascal

Taking over the bones of former Brunswick wine bar Rascal, cosy new neighbourhood bar and restaurant Tino is on a mission to pay delicious homage to the culinary traditions of Latin America. But it's far from traditional – and that's exactly how Argentinian head chef and co-owner Sergio Tourn wants it.

"Not only do we want to keep things interesting, [but we also] want the opportunity to experiment," says Tourn, who plans to keep things fresh with offerings like rotating ceviche dishes and an empanada of the week, among other limited-edition dishes.

The á la carte menu is designed to share, and highlights include a smoky, salty and sweet take on beef tartare that features avocado, morita and saltbush; taleggio-filled croquettes topped with cranberry chamoy; and roasted eggplant loaded with granola and swimming in red mole and créme fraiche. For an all-encompassing feast, punters can opt for a multi-course chef's choice banquet.

If wine is your tipple of choice, there's a sizeable list of more than 200 Latin American and Australian drops to choose from. Brew-lovers can pick from a concise list of Latin and local beers, including Quilmes and Negra Modelo, and those after a cocktail can drink $15 Pisco Sours all day, every day.

