Tino

  • Restaurants
  • Brunswick
  1. The exterior of Tino, noted by a white marquee with green lettering reading Tino.
    Photograph: Parker Blain
  2. A dining table flanking a bar in a white-brick restaurant.
    Photograph: Parker Blain
  3. A spiced eggplant dish with mole sauce in a white bowl, atop a dining table.
    Photograph: Parker Blain
  4. Beef tartare served with thin and crispy crackers, alongside a cocktail.
    Photograph: Parker Blain
  5. A Pisco Sour cocktail with a garnish branded with the word 'Tino'.
    Photograph: Parker Blain
  6. An assortment of cocktails in tall and short glasses.
    Photograph: Parker Blain
Taste your way across Latin America at this new restaurant and bar in a space once occupied by Rascal

Taking over the bones of former Brunswick wine bar Rascal, cosy new neighbourhood bar and restaurant Tino is on a mission to pay delicious homage to the culinary traditions of Latin America. But it's far from traditional – and that's exactly how Argentinian head chef and co-owner Sergio Tourn wants it.

"Not only do we want to keep things interesting, [but we also] want the opportunity to experiment," says Tourn, who plans to keep things fresh with offerings like rotating ceviche dishes and an empanada of the week, among other limited-edition dishes. 

The á la carte menu is designed to share, and highlights include a smoky, salty and sweet take on beef tartare that features avocado, morita and saltbush; taleggio-filled croquettes topped with cranberry chamoy; and roasted eggplant loaded with granola and swimming in red mole and créme fraiche. For an all-encompassing feast, punters can opt for a multi-course chef's choice banquet. 

If wine is your tipple of choice, there's a sizeable list of more than 200 Latin American and Australian drops to choose from. Brew-lovers can pick from a concise list of Latin and local beers, including Quilmes and Negra Modelo, and those after a cocktail can drink $15 Pisco Sours all day, every day. 

After more to do while you're in the area? Check out our local's guide to Brunswick. 

Adena Maier
Written by
Adena Maier

Details

Address:
341 Sydney Road
Brunswick
Melbourne
3056
Contact:
www.tinobrunswick.com.au
(03) 9114 2817
Opening hours:
Wed-Fri 4pm-late; Sat & Sun noon-late
