If you like your fresh parpadelle with a side of sophisticated interior design and a romantic atmosphere, Tipico is a trattoria worth your attention. The Windsor chunk of High Street continues to become a hotspot for elevated-casual dining, without the hectic nightlife atmosphere of its Prahran and South Yarra neighbours. This modern-italian restaurant from the pasta-pizza geniuses behind DOC, Trattoria Emilia and Grossi Florentino embraces art and design in a relaxed environment – perfect for a drop-in aperitivo or a leisurely, long dining experience.

Established by Andrea Da Como (who previously worked at Melbourne restaurant institutions under the Lucas Group and McConnell Group), Tipico is the culmination of 15 years of industry experience. Diners can expect classic Italian flavours crafted with Australian ingredients and delivered by knowledgeable staff (let them pick your wine pairings and you won't be disappointed).

Interior features such as the stunning terrazzo-concrete bar are all thanks to acclaimed designer Samantha Eades (from Mitchell & Eades), who was inspired to deliver elements of traditional Italian homes with creative and luxury re-imagining. Wood accents and the perfect level of dimmed-but-not-dark lighting bring a warm atmosphere. If you're looking for a southside dinner-date location, Tipico will put you in the mood.

Standout dishes include the expertly balanced swordfish crudo with orange dressing, macadamia and peppermint jelly, or the melt-in-your-mouth ox cheek ragu. If you're in the mood to indulge, opt for the bufalina fritta – oozy balls of fried buffalo mozzarella with roasted cherry tomato salsa and fresh basil pesto. It's likely you won't have room for dessert, but if you do, the sfera di cioccolato is the stuff spherical chocolate dreams are made of.

All in all, the menu is a choose your own adventure of indulgent, filling Italian classics – or fresh, seafood-dominant dishes that will help you leave room for something sweet at the end. Either way, finish with a glass of Montenegro on ice with a slice of orange. When in Rome (or Windsor), as they say.