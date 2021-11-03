The thought of going on a date is a little daunting. Where do you even find someone to date after 18 months in lockdown? And if (by some miracle) you do find someone to take out where do you take them? The answer to all of these questions might be new app Boop.

Launching this week, Boop is a going-on-a-date app that is trying to help users find love and help Melbourne businesses get back on their feet.

A free app for users, Boop is designed to get people off their phones and out into some of Melbourne's hottest venues (with in-app discounts). Users sign up to the app, swipe left or right through Melbourne's dating pool and have a chat. With the real fun starting if you decide to meet up.

Clicking the 'plan a date' button enables you to book venues like Arbory, Trinket and Fargo & Co from within the app and then claim a 15 per cent discount on date night.

Boop's monetisation strategy relies on users matching on the app and taking advantage of the incentives offered by partners.

Boop is available in the Apple or Google Play stores. Venues can register interest here.