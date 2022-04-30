Keen to freshen up your dating pool or just after some new friends? Regardless of your situation, you're bound to find the solution at Queering Life Speed Dating, a safe, queer-friendly event taking over Yoku Ono on April 30.
Led by a qualified sexologist who identifies as queer, you can rest assured that the event will be a safe and fun way to get to know people from all parts of the gender and sexuality spectrums. Unlike traditional speed-dating set-ups, where tables are only set up for one-on-one conversations, this event will involve a mix of seating arrangements to account for everything from couples, throuples and larger groups. And if this all sounds a bit intimidating, you'll be supplied with some prompts to help kick-start the conversation.
Tickets are $65 per person through the website and include a vegan bento box, two cocktails and a sake.
