Queering Life Speed Dating

  • Sex and dating, Speed dating
  • Around Prahran, Prahran
The interior dining area of Yoku Ono, with people seated and dining in groups.
Photograph: Supplied/Yoku Ono
Time Out says

Tired of dating apps, or just keen on making new friends? Try this safe, queer-friendly speed dating session

Keen to freshen up your dating pool or just after some new friends? Regardless of your situation, you're bound to find the solution at Queering Life Speed Dating, a safe, queer-friendly event taking over Yoku Ono on April 30. 

Led by a qualified sexologist who identifies as queer, you can rest assured that the event will be a safe and fun way to get to know people from all parts of the gender and sexuality spectrums. Unlike traditional speed-dating set-ups, where tables are only set up for one-on-one conversations, this event will involve a mix of seating arrangements to account for everything from couples, throuples and larger groups. And if this all sounds a bit intimidating, you'll be supplied with some prompts to help kick-start the conversation. 

Tickets are $65 per person through the website and include a vegan bento box, two cocktails and a sake.

Looking for a place to dance the night away? Check out our round-up of the best queer parties in Melbourne.

Adena Maier
Written by
Adena Maier

Details

Event website:
events.humanitix.com/queer-speed-dating-x-yoku-ono?_ga=2.172058912.282582877.1649824821-2123469474.1639628588
Address:
Around Prahran
Around Prahran
Prahran
Melbourne
3181
03 8290 1333
03 8290 1333
$65
$65

Dates and times

