Following a successful soft launch last year, Assembly Label has introduced its second Re-Worn capsule collection. Through Re-Worn, which is designed to support a circular economy and extend the life of the brand's products, shoppers are encouraged to return their pre-loved Assembly Label pieces. The pieces are then meticulously laundered and repaired before being sold as part of this collection.

The collection includes a selection of denim, tees, linen and knitwear pieces – core basics that are perfect for a capsule wardrobe. Closing out the circular program is Assembly Label’s partnership with SCR Group, an organisation that will recycle any items deemed beyond repair. Anything suitable goes to charity, and anything left over goes to an Australian-owned partner facility in Malaysia to be recycled into rags or converted into biofuels.

Since it was established in 2011, Assembly Label has been contributing to our wardrobes with timeless and versatile essentials. The brand has become synonymous with classic silhouettes in a neutral colour palette that are manufactured from high-quality materials and marketed at an accessible price point. Now, with this take-back program, the brand is taking another step into the battle against fast fashion.

When the brand launched its first pre-loved capsule collection last year, it was so well received that it sold out within a few weeks. CEO Lee Thompson says it "was inspired by some of the incredible circular practices and resource recovery work that we've seen achieved internationally."

If you need a good reason to clean out the back of your closet, the Re-Worn program is an accessible way to participate in product recycling while still putting your best fashion foot forward. Shop the Re-Worn capsule collection online and in the Assembly Label Fitzroy store now, and hurry before it sells out.

Looking for more pre-loved fashion? Check out Melbourne's best op shops, or hunt for old-school threads at these vintage shops.