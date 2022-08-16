Melbourne
The entrance to Still Good, a vintage op shop.
Photograph: Still Good

The best vintage shops in Melbourne

Hunt through the racks of secondhand wonderlands for a one-of-a-kind outfit

Written by Sophie Berrill
A few districts are known internationally as vintage clothing goldmines – Shimokitazawa in Japan, Dallas in the USA and Berlin in Germany, to name a few. We think Melbourne deserves a spot on that list too. Not only do we have plenty of quality garments in circulation, but also some great eyes picking out unique collections. 

You’ll find a concentration of stores in Fitzroy, with others dotted in the CBD, Brunswick and beyond. In their own ways, these stores revive our city’s fashion history. 

They’re also part of a much bigger movement, with online retailer thredUP predicting the secondhand market will double the size of fast fashion by 2030. The future is vintage, baby.

Looking to put together a greener wardrobe? Here are Melbourne's best fashion stores. Want pre-loved books for your shelf? Check out Melbourne's best second-hand bookshops.

Melbourne's best vintage stores

Retropolis
Photograph: Roberto Seba

1. Retropolis

  • Shopping
  • Melbourne

Just off St George’s Road in Preston is a rainbow-coloured warehouse of vintage delights. Retropolis is an indoor marketplace offering clothes, accessories, art and homewares from different stallholders. If you’re after something specific, you’ll probably find it here. From party shirts to mini skirts, '70s platforms, vintage Levi’s in great condition or psychedelic-patterned flares – Retropolis has them, and probably in your size. And just when you think you’ve seen it all, there’s another room of stuff. It’s worth the journey if you’re not a local.

American Rag
Photograph: American Rag

2. American Rag

American Rag is said to be the first vintage store of its kind to be established in Melbourne’s CBD back in 1991. As the name suggests, the team here regularly travels to the USA to source clothes for the QV store. Travel costs may be built into prices, as items are a little more on the expensive side. You can find dresses from the '50s and '60s, cowboy boots, American ringer tees, a rack of Polo, sherpa jackets, corduroy pants and mum jeans galore. Basically, anything to make you look like you’re headed for a winter in the Rockies. 

Still Good Recycled
Photograph: Supplied

3. Still Good Recycled

  • Shopping
  • Op shops
  • Brunswick

Among the bridal stores of Sydney Road is a vintage clothing joint that injects a bit of cool into the shopping strip. Still Good offers affordable vintage from the '70s right up to the noughties. It’s not the kind of vintage store that’s full of wholesale filler stock. Each item is thoughtfully curated with style, personality and, sometimes, a bit of humour. One-off hand-knits hang next to grunge-era corduroy jackets, a great range of suit pants, shirts and a decent sale rack. The relaxed space is decorated with indoor plants and a collage of vintage magazine cutouts in the change room.

Vintage Sole
Photograph: Vintage Sole

4. Vintage Sole

Also on the affordable train is Vintage Sole. There are two locations in Fitzroy and the CBD with a stash of more lowkey secondhand items. There’s plenty of polar fleece, cord pinafores, overalls, sweatshirts and retro favourites like Doc Martens, Dickies and RM Williams. The branded items can reach prices in the hundreds, while some great vintage staples float in the $20 to $50 price range.

Vintage Garage

5. Vintage Garage

  • Shopping
  • Collingwood

If your taste is a bit bolder and more camp, head to Vintage Garage. The pink flamingos and giant disco ball in the centre of the room set the scene. This is the go-to place for a festival or party outfit. The two-level marketplace houses merchants selling genuine vintage, as well as new garments with a retro style. Delight your eyeballs with sequined shimmy shorts, chain bras, studded jackets, colourful faux fur, go-go boots and leopard print everything. Streetwear and flannel fiends, don’t be shy, there are a few stalls for you too.

Martin Fella

6. Martin Fella

  • Shopping
  • North Melbourne

Designer brands abound at Martin Fella in North Melbourne. Chanel, Dior, Lagerfeld, Givenchy, Gaultier, darling. Names, names, names! This shop is small but offers something for those with a discerning eye and expensive taste. Their specialties are vintage designer bags and glass bead purses. Martin Fella also stocks classy pencil skirts, blazers, and gold jewellery, alongside a smattering of jeans, quirky Hawaiian shirts and cheaper non-brand vintage.

Lune Selects
Photograph: Lune Selects

7. Lune Selects

For those riding the wave of Y2K resurgence, Lune Selects is your shop. Its Depop comes to brick and mortar. Think cargo pants, off-the-shoulder tops, puffer vests and lots of mesh. Lune Selects is also great for those who are easily overwhelmed by stocked-up vintage stores. A sparse collection of clothing is gathered each week. Items are then laundered (a bonus for anyone with an aversion to secondhand smells) and spaced out on the racks. The warmly lit and artfully decorated Carlton store makes for a cosy space.

Lost and Found Market
Photograph: Graham Denholm

8. Lost and Found Market

  • Shopping
  • Fitzroy

Very similar to Retropolis, but over in Fitzroy, is Lost and Found Market. Many of the stores we know now had their start as stallholders here, including Still Good and Lune Selects. There’s something from every era, and funky old tunes get you in the right mindset while you browse for at least a good half hour. Prices vary across the different stalls, but you can usually find a rare gem for a fair price, whether that’s brown '70s earthenware, a pair of boots or some rose-coloured sunnies.

Goodbyes
Photograph: Supplied

9. Goodbyes

  • Shopping
  • Vintage
  • Brunswick

Formerly known as Recycle Boutique from New Zealand, Goodbyes put consignment on the map in Melbourne. The store resells your old garments and gives you back 50 per cent of the price. With locations in Brunswick, Collingwood and Prahran, Goodbyes nabs some quality stock from fashionable locals. As a result, it's always got the Melbourne look. There’s a mix of brand and non-brand items, with largely modern recycled. Goodbyes has pre-loved Gorman to Acne Studios, sneakers and everyday wear.

Swop Clothing Exchange
Photograph: Jaala Alex

10. Swop Clothing Exchange

  • Shopping
  • Fashion
  • Collingwood

Following in Goodbyes’ footsteps is Swop Clothing Exchange on Smith Street. These guys offer 30 per cent cash or 50 per cent store credit in exchange for customer clothes. The bright white store highlights the colourful racks of retro and recent trends. If you missed a dress or pair of pants from a boutique brand last season, chances are someone will drop theirs off at Swop when they’re done. Alongside brands like Sister Studios, Suku and Missoni are other rarer thrifted finds.

