Just off St George’s Road in Preston is a rainbow-coloured warehouse of vintage delights. Retropolis is an indoor marketplace offering clothes, accessories, art and homewares from different stallholders. If you’re after something specific, you’ll probably find it here. From party shirts to mini skirts, '70s platforms, vintage Levi’s in great condition or psychedelic-patterned flares – Retropolis has them, and probably in your size. And just when you think you’ve seen it all, there’s another room of stuff. It’s worth the journey if you’re not a local.
A few districts are known internationally as vintage clothing goldmines – Shimokitazawa in Japan, Dallas in the USA and Berlin in Germany, to name a few. We think Melbourne deserves a spot on that list too. Not only do we have plenty of quality garments in circulation, but also some great eyes picking out unique collections.
You’ll find a concentration of stores in Fitzroy, with others dotted in the CBD, Brunswick and beyond. In their own ways, these stores revive our city’s fashion history.
They’re also part of a much bigger movement, with online retailer thredUP predicting the secondhand market will double the size of fast fashion by 2030. The future is vintage, baby.