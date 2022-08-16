A few districts are known internationally as vintage clothing goldmines – Shimokitazawa in Japan, Dallas in the USA and Berlin in Germany, to name a few. We think Melbourne deserves a spot on that list too. Not only do we have plenty of quality garments in circulation, but also some great eyes picking out unique collections.

You’ll find a concentration of stores in Fitzroy, with others dotted in the CBD, Brunswick and beyond. In their own ways, these stores revive our city’s fashion history.

They’re also part of a much bigger movement, with online retailer thredUP predicting the secondhand market will double the size of fast fashion by 2030. The future is vintage, baby.