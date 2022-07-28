Time Out says

Peter Bang and Svend Olufsen founded the Danish luxury audio brand Bang and Olufsen in 1925, and in the century that followed, the company has cemented itself as a top pick for audiophiles the world over. Specialising in televisions, headphones and speakers, the brand's products are characterised by a combination of sleek, geometric design, high-quality craftsmanship and flawless audio quality.

While the Danish brand opened its first Victorian location in Chadstone in 2019, this Richmond flagship is its first concept store in Australia. Spanning 380 square metres, the space features Nordic design throughout, including Danish furniture and lighting. And in a first for any Bang and Olufsen store in all of Asia Pacific, this showroom also features an on-site café serving coffee from across the globe. Now, shoppers can enjoy a hot cuppa and relax while demoing products.

Looking to explore more of Richmond? Here are the area's top cafés, bars, restaurants and attractions.