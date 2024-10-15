Subscribe
Be blown away with Global Ballooning’s Christmas Offer

Gift the wonder of a Yarra Valley balloon flight

A group of people in a hot air balloon
Photograph: Supplied/Global Ballooning
By Saskia Morrison-Thiagu for Time Out in association with Global Ballooning
Advertising

We wish you a Merry Christmas and a happy balloon year! Yes, this festive season, give the gift of flight to your loved ones with a Global Ballooning voucher. 

Save $99 per person on a breathtaking journey over the beautiful Yarra Valley (which is just a 50-minute drive from the CBD) when you book a balloon flight or gift voucher. With daily flights and 30-plus years of flying experience, this award-winning hot air balloon experience is the perfect pressie for someone special. Plus, you’ll also get complimentary in-flight photos.

The best part about taking a flight with Global Ballooning is the view. The Yarra Valley is Victoria’s oldest wine region, with undulating green hills and picturesque vineyards that look even better sky high. 

Whether the journey is for you or someone else, we recommend making a day out of it with Yarra Valley winery tours and a short stay in one of the beautiful guesthouses or cosy cottages in the area.

To find out more about this special Chrissy discount, head to the Global Ballooning website here.

