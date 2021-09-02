Melbourne
Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

A candle from the botanical collection by Grace and James.
Photograph: Grace and James

The best local candle brands to shop in Melbourne

Pick up some candles from these homegrown brands and fill your space with fresh and comforting scents

Written by
Adena Maier
Who doesn't love a good candle? They can help to transform your space, calm the mind, set the mood and subtly cover up unwelcome odours with fresh, wonderful scent blends. The link between scent and memory has been well-researched, so simply lighting up a candle can help trigger some of your fondest recollections of past holidays, special occasions and childhood memories. We've rounded up this list of our favourite candle brands based in Melbourne, so go on a hunt for your favourite scents you'd love to have wafting through your home. 

Soy & Seed
Photograph: Soy & Seed

Soy & Seed

Soy & Seed is a carbon neutral business and uses eco-friendly and plastic-free packaging. What sets them apart from the other candle shops on this list is that each of their candles comes with a seeded card that you can plant with soil in the jar after the candle runs out. This means that not only do you get to enjoy dozens of hours of a luxe scent wafting through your room, but you also get to look forward to watching as native Australian flowers begin to sprout. Take the quiz on their website to figure out which candle is best for you. 

Delivery: Yes! You can order for delivery via the website, and shipping is free for Australian orders totalling more than $55. 

Read more
Fair Warrior Candles
Photograph: Fair Warrior Candles

Fair Warrior Candles

Eloise and Joe started up Fair Warrior Candles in the first lockdown as they both lost their jobs in hospitality. Eloise wanted to create fragrances and candles that would appeal to everyone whilst using sustainable ingredients. The candles are made from 100 per cent soy wax with natural cotton wicks in reusable amber jars and are hand-poured in Prahran by Eloise. You'll find heaps of scent options including cherry blossom, ginger lily, mint julep and more, and Eloise says she has found that lots of men adore candles so the tobacco and oak candle often flies off the shelf. 

Delivery: Yes! You can order for delivery via the website

Read more
Red Hill Candle Co
Photograph: Red Hill Candle Co

Red Hill Candle Co

This Mornington Peninsula-based candle company began in 2016 in the spare bedroom of local couple Ebony and John and now occupies a factory space in the Dromana Industrial Estate. If you often struggle to find the perfect candle scent, for $45 you can choose up to three fragrances and Red Hill Candle Co will blend them up into a one-of-a-kind candle for you. Choose from scents like salted caramel, lemon zest, fresh linen and more. Once lockdown ends, you can visit the 'Scent Library' and design your own custom candle in the store and attend candle-making workshops in the scent lab. The brand also offers several gift packs including a stress relief hamper that includes a large soy candle, a bath bomb, an eye pillow and a block of chocolate. 

Delivery: Yes! You can order online for delivery via the website and shipping is free on all orders over $80. 

Read more
Grace and James
Photograph: Grace and James

Grace and James

These candles are made using a blend of soy and coconut oil wax, and the candles in their botanical collection all use natural essential oils and extracts. Each candle comes in two sizes, with the smaller one burning for around 40 hours and the larger size burning for around 80. Try the bestselling Madagascar candle which features notes of vanilla bean, almond and caramel that will make your home smell extra sweet. 

Delivery: Yes! You can browse the products on the website and place an order for delivery. 

Read more
Maisey
Photograph: Maisey

Maisey

Sarah's great-grandmother Maisey loved making candles and would always have them burning around the home, making the house feel warm and welcoming. Maisey's passion for candlemaking was passed down to her daughter, her granddaughter and finally to her great-granddaughter. Sarah founded her business, which is named after the matriarch who inspired three generations of candlemakers, and crafted her own line of gorgeous candles. The natural soy candles burn for up to 40 hours and come in scents like vanilla and cocoa, tropical coconut and lime and Champagne and sun-riped strawberries. 

Delivery: Yes! You can place your order for delivery via the website

Read more
Lisa & Alex
Photograph: Lisa & Alex

Lisa & Alex

The main purpose of a candle is to smell good, but what if it can also serve as a gorgeous fixture in your home? This company was founded by two Melburnians with a background in design who create artisan soy candles that come in jars that feature hand-painted artworks by co-founder Lisa. Browse scents including caramel, New York pear, tropical sorbet and more. You can also purchase luxury bath products, original wall art prints and designer greeting cards. 

Delivery: Yes! You can place an order for delivery through the website and shipping is free within Australia when you spend more than $99. 

Read more
Kenshi Candles
Photograph: Kenshi Candles

Kenshi Candles

Seventeen-year old Liam Foldi founded Kenshi Candles as a charitable social enterprise. Foldi wanted to find a way to raise thousands of dollars for charities and worthy causes that didn't require the uncomfortable task of asking for donations. Currently, his company is collaborating with the Chin refugee community in Melbourne to produce the candles. This provides refugees fleeing from civil war in Myanmar the opportunity to earn much needed income. At least 50 per cent of profits are donated and so far that's been over $65,000. You can read more about the impact each candle sale has by clicking here

Delivery: Yes! You can browse the candle selection here and place an order for delivery. 

Read more
Mintstone Candles
Photograph: Mintstone Candles

Mintstone Candles

Saemyi made her first candle when she was eight years old out of crayons. She's come a long way since then, creating her own company Mintstone Candles. Each candle is handmade in Melbourne using 100 per cent natural soy wax and Australian premium fragrance oils. The candles are free from paraffins, additives, colourants and cruelty. Order one of the large soy candles with wood wicks, which burn slower and wider to give you a longer burn time and also make a pleasant crackling sound reminiscent of a campfire. 

Delivery: Yes! You can shop online via the website and delivery is free on orders above $75. 

Read more
Soy & Ivy
Photograph: Soy & Ivy

Soy & Ivy

The team from Soy & Ivy hand-pours all of their high-quality vegan candles in their Melbourne studio using fragrance oils that are made in Australia. You can be certain that every candle you purchase is free from crude oils, palm oil, leads and phthalates. Some of Soy & Ivy's most popular offerings include the coconut lime candle, cedar and saffron candle and the bergamot and patchouli candle. The brand also sells wax melts, reed diffusers and hand and body washes. 

Delivery: Yes! You can shop the products via the website and shipping is free for orders over $50. 

Read more
Wicked Candle
Photograph: Wicked Candle

Wicked Candle

If you like your candles supersized, look no further. At Wicked Candle, you can get jumbo four-wick candles that burn for around 180 hours. If you want something not quite as large, the shop also offers large candles in jars and handmade concrete containers that burn for around 60 hours. Fill your home with the fresh scent of the bush with the Australia candle which features notes of lemon myrtle, pine and eucalyptus citriodora. Another popular buy is the Cologne candle which was inspired by the Coco Mademoiselle perfume by Chanel

Delivery: Yes! You can order for delivery via the website, and there is currently a 15 per cent coupon on the homepage that can be applied storewide. 

Read more
SOH Melbourne
Photograph: SOH Melbourne

SOH Melbourne

Founded in 2013 by husband and wife team Nathan and Kristine Brown, SOH Melbourne is based in Williamstown and is a fragrance house that specialises in producing bespoke candles and perfumes. Try the Freja candle, which features notes of fir needles, jasmine leaves, fig leaf, hyacinth, amber and white jasmine, or the Bondi candle which smells like sea salt, sea air, Australian amber and geraniums. You can also purchase perfumes, room sprays and glass cloches for your candles. 

Delivery: Yes! You can order online for delivery via the website and shipping is free in Australia for orders over $100. 

Read more
Leo & Lula
Photograph: Leo & Lula

Leo & Lula

Leo & Lula specialise in 100 per cent vegan, cruelty-free, natural and organic candles that are made using pure, premium and natural soy wax and lead-free cotton wicks that ensure a slow and clean burn. They offer several classic candle scents including French pear and clove, cinnamon and vanilla but you’ll also find some more unique findings including the fresh hay, iris and amber candle and a sugarcane, honey and musk scent.

Delivery: Yes! You can order for delivery through the website

Read more
