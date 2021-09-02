Soy & Seed is a carbon neutral business and uses eco-friendly and plastic-free packaging. What sets them apart from the other candle shops on this list is that each of their candles comes with a seeded card that you can plant with soil in the jar after the candle runs out. This means that not only do you get to enjoy dozens of hours of a luxe scent wafting through your room, but you also get to look forward to watching as native Australian flowers begin to sprout. Take the quiz on their website to figure out which candle is best for you.

Delivery: Yes! You can order for delivery via the website, and shipping is free for Australian orders totalling more than $55.