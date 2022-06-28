Time Out says

While growing up in New Zealand, Julian Polglase was surrounded by a family of doers who taught him that if you can think it, you can do it. He came to live by this creed, and from 2015, he began honing his jewellery-making craft from his Melbourne studio. Polglase's style came to be characterised by raw, rustic and earthy designs that play with natural reactions like oxidization and showcase the qualities of the metals he's working with.

Most importantly, everything is hand-crafted using sustainably sourced materials — in a world of fast fashion and mass-produced baubles, it's easy to lose sight of the value of a high-quality piece that can be treasured for a lifetime. With the help of his partner Alejandra Barrantes, Polglase launched Blackstone Bespoke in 2020, and the overarching brand came to encompass two ranges: From Juju and Bashe Design.

While any gender can wear pieces from either range, there are a few key differences between the two. From Juju is a 'for him' collection that leans darker, courser and rawer, while Bashe Design is a 'for her' collection comprised of brighter and more polished pieces. Overall, the two collections manage to toe the line between everyday jewellery and pieces strong enough to work as statement jewellery for holidays and nights out. Think silver pendants reminiscent of wax seals and etched with lovebirds, oxidised metal made to look like striking pieces of onyx and rings for every finger.

Polglase and Barrantes don't want to stop there, though. Since accessories are what truly make the outfit, a plan is underway to turn Blackstone Bespoke into a one-stop-shop for luxury jewellery, scarves, hats and more. To make that dream a reality by the end of 2022, the duo is on the hunt for a Melbourne storefront and for other brands to work on consignment in the space.

Visits to the studio are by appointment only, and you can browse both ranges through the Blackstone Bespoke website.

