Bunnings is now selling plant pots designed by Indigenous artists

If you’ve recently ordered some new greenery for your home, pot them in a gorgeous indoor planter from Bunnings featuring artwork by the Warlukurlangu Artists.

This organisation is one of the oldest 100 per cent Aboriginal-owned art co-ops in Australia and the vibrant planters are available for purchase at Bunnings for just $16.99 each.

“We are very happy to be working with Bunnings on this collaboration which makes the art more accessible and affordable to a wider audience,” says Cecilia Alfonso, who serves as a manager for the organisation.

The artists reside in the remote Central Australian desert communities of Yuendumu and Nyirripi, and Warlukurlangu means “belonging to fire” in Warlpiri, the local language. A percentage of every sale goes towards the artists whose artworks are being used. You can read a short biography of each artist and browse their individual pieces here.



All pots are available for delivery and click and collect from your nearest Bunnings. If you don’t have much of a green thumb, there are also a few cushions on offer that can help liven up your couches. Browse the selection and place an order through the Bunnings website.

