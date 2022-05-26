Green your routine with Zero Co's refillable and single-use plastic free body range

Did you know that on average, Australians buy nearly 180 million single-use plastic (SUP) bottles each year and more than 150 million of them end up in landfill? Aside from the obvious problem of plastic being unnecessary rubbish that often ends up polluting our oceans, it's also a major contributor to climate change. When exposed to sunlight, plastic generates greenhouse gas emissions like methane and ethylene – and if you've glanced at the most recent IPCC report, this is inarguably a massive problem.

Frustrated and keen to tackle the global plastic problem, Mike Smith came up with the idea of bottling products in dispensers made from plastic rubbish recovered from the ocean, beaches and landfills. He launched a Kickstarter campaign in 2019 with the goal of raising $250,000 but the campaign ended up raking nearly three times that amount and became the most funded Aussie Kickstarter project of the year. Zero Co was born, and Smith got to work.

At first, Zero Co focused its efforts on a household cleaning products range, which includes a multi-purpose cleaner, dishwashing liquid, bathroom and shower cleaner, laundry liquid, toilet cleaner and more. When a customer runs out of a product, they can purchase refill pouches made from recycled plastic that you can ship back to the company, making it a completely closed-loop system. Since its launch, more than 60,000 Aussie households have signed on to remove SUPs from their cleaning routine – and now, after two years of research with Dr Kate Forbes, the ex-global head of product at Aesop, Zero Co has finally launched a SUP-free range of body care products.

Photograph: Zero Co

"Our community has demonstrated the significant impact that individuals can have on a massive, global problem," says Smith. "Now turning to the beauty industry, I truly believe these new products will shake the industry on plastic standards and that our people-powered solution to the global SUP problem will help us lead the way forward."

Instead of buying and throwing away plastic bottles every time you run out of your personal care products, you can now fill your bathroom with sustainable and refillable shampoo, conditioner, hand soap, body lotion and antiperspirant deodorant. For $109, you can get a one-litre pouch of shampoo, conditioner, hand soap and body wash and a 500ml pouch of body lotion, plus matching refillable bottles. And for less than $20, you can get a refillable roll-on deodorant bottle and a 100ml supply of product.

When you're ready for a top-up, you can get refills for individual products for no more than $20. For those not quite ready to commit to the whole shebang, you can also individually purchase all of the products and forever bottles. And if you thought eco-friendly meant compromising on quality and fragrance, think again; the range is made from high-quality plant-based ingredients like bergamot, cucumber, cedarwood, orange rind, macadamia and neroli to leave you squeaky clean and smelling fresh.

Browse and shop the full range of products at Zero Co's website.

Tired of disposable pads, tampons and diapers? Check out the world's first pair of biodegradable and leak-proof underwear.