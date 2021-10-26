We all deserve to enjoy luxe products like lotions, perfumes, makeup and shampoos, but it truly doesn't have to come at the cost of our natural environment. There are heaps of small changes that you can make in your personal care routine that will still leave you feeling pampered while also helping you to lead a more environmentally conscious and sustainable lifestyle.

To make committing to that switch a little bit easier, we've rounded up a bunch of Australian brands that offer high-quality and eco-friendly products. From shampoo and conditioner bars to products offered in reusable vessels that can be sent back to the brand for recycling, these are some easy ways to make some eco-friendly changes in your routine.

