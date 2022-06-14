Melbourne
A masked couple walking through a shopping centre.
Photograph: Shutterstock

Here are the best end of financial year deals to shop

EOFY means tax time, but more importantly, it means big sales – and we've rounded up some of the best ways to save.

Adena Maier
Written by
Adena Maier
For most of us, the end of the financial year isn't a particularly fun time. It marks when Aussies can start getting ready to file their taxes, and unless you're expecting a massive windfall, taxes and fun don't belong in the same sentence. In saying that, EOFY also signifies a sales season reminiscent of Black Friday and many retailers are offering huge discounts on everything from tech products and clothing to linens, booze and books. 

If you Google 'EOFY sales', it's a bit overwhelming — so to save you all that time scrolling, we've rounded up our top picks for huge savings below. Sales typically end on June 30, so get to shopping.

Boozebud
Photograph: Tembela Bohle

Boozebud

Need to stock up your liquor cabinet? This alcohol delivery service is running a huge promotion for EOFY, with sales of up to 50 per cent off across categories like spirits, wines, beers, RTDs and mixed cases. The savings are automatically applied once you've hit a spend of $150, and you can save up to $200 in total. 

Read more
July Luggage
Photograph: July Luggage

July Luggage

Once a year, beloved Aussie luggage and travel brand July hosts a 'bundle and save' promo. This year, the sale is running from June 23 to 30, and if you have a trip planned or your luggage is looking a bit worn, this is a perfect opportunity to treat yourself. Your savings scale depending on how much you spend, and you can save a maximum of $250 on a spend of $1500. 

Read more
Highpoint Shopping Centre

Highpoint Shopping Centre

  • Shopping
  • Maribyrnong

To celebrate end-of-season clearance sales, Highpoint Shopping Centre is levelling up its Shop After Dark experiences on Thursdays and Fridays until June 30. Enjoy exclusive live music performances and a share of prize giveaways that total more than $20,000, on top of retailer sales of up to 70 per cent off. For more information, head to the Highpoint Shopping Centre website

Read more
Centrecom
Photograph: Josh Sorenson

Centrecom

After a new laptop, building your own PC or keen on a new pair of headphones? Centrecom is hosting an EOFY sale across all of its Melbourne stores, and you can save up to 65 per cent off on products. That includes saving up to $800 on laptops – it's a ripper deal. Browse the deals here

Read more
Dreamo
Photograph: Pixabay

Dreamo

Looking to do a bit of interior decorating? Use the code EOFY to save up to 20 per cent on furniture by Dreamo. The code can be stacked with existing sales on the site, including savings of up to 80 per cent off across the warehouse clearance sales. Browse your options here

Read more
Lovehoney
Photograph: Unsplash/ Gwen Mamanoleas

Lovehoney

If you needed an excuse to spice up that bedside table drawer, LoveHoney is offering up to 50 per cent off across nearly 500 products. From sex toys and sexy lingerie to bondage accessories to kits designed for couples, there's sure to be something on the site that helps you bring some more pep into the bedroom. 

Read more
Booktopia
Photograph: Min An

Booktopia

If you're the type to go into hibernation in winter, then we reckon you need a few good books to curl up with. For EOFY, Booktopia is offering up to 70 per cent off across thousands of books, including novels by the likes of Sally Rooney, Clementine Ford and Florence Given. 

Read more
Sheridan Outlet
Photograph: Ketut Subiyanto

Sheridan Outlet

As Melbourne settles into one of the coldest winters it's had in several decades, you'll definitely want to upgrade your linens so that you can be ultra-warm when you go into hibernation mode. Sheridan Outlet is offering between 30 to 60 per cent off across product ranges like towels, quilt covers, bed covers and sheet sets.

Read more
Outback Equipment
Photograph: Zvika Smaya

Outback Equipment

Got any road trips or interstate adventures planned? Gear up on the cheap with savings of up to 83 per cent off across the Outback Equipment website, including products like outdoor chairs, sleeping bags, caravan tools and more. Browse the products through the website

Read more
The Iconic
Photograph: The Iconic

The Iconic

With the Iconic's mid-year mega sale, you can save up to 60 per cent across more than 18,500 products. The best part? When you get to check-out, an extra 20 per cent is applied to each product in your cart. 

Read more
Kathmandu
Photograph: Mathias Reding

Kathmandu

Winter has only just begun, so if you're already feeling the chill, it's time to invest in a high-quality puffer coat. Kathmandu is offering up to 50 per cent off on puffers and fleece, up to 40 per cent off on rainwear, merino and bags and up to 30 per cent off on footwear. 

Read more
Oodie
Photograph: Monica Pronk

Oodie

Once you get your hands on an Oodie, you're likely to spend all your at-home waking hours in it. Luckily, Oodie is offering shoppers $25 off select styles, including popular patterns like the avocado Oodie, the pizza Oodie and the corgi Oodie. Browse your options here.

Read more
Crown Melbourne
Photograph: Josie Withers

Crown Melbourne

  • Things to do
  • Southbank

In desperate need of a holiday? Book a stay at one of Crown's hotels in Melbourne (or Perth and Sydney) before July 4 for the period of June 15 to September 21 and save extra on top of the best available daily rate. The hotels will even throw in a bottle of bubbles to get the good times flowing. 

Read more
Wild Secrets
Photograph: Unsplash/ Danis Graveris

Wild Secrets

Shopping for sex toys can get expensive quickly. If you're looking to save, Wild Secrets is hosting several stackable offers. Save up to 70 per cent on select products, receive free shipping on a spend of $59 or more and save an additional $20 (after spending $80) when you sign up for the electronic newsletter. 

Read more
The Good Guys
Photograph: PhotoMIX Company

The Good Guys

Each year around tax time, the Good Guys runs a bonus sale where you can receive up to $120 of store credit. The credit is automatically awarded when you spend a minimum of $300 and choose to click and collect your purchase. Find more information here

Read more
Lucky Pet
Photograph: MART PRODUCTION

Lucky Pet

Fur babies can be expensive, so stock up on what they might need in the coming year with Lucky Pet's EOFY sale. Save up to 40 per cent across products including slow feeders, plush toys, water fountains and more. Browse the sale products here

Read more
Koh
Photograph: Koh

Koh

Make your home cleaning routine eco-friendly by switching over to Koh, a range of products that is free from harsh chemicals, fragrances, phosphates and parabens. For EOFY (and whilst stocks last), you can save up to 50 per cent on all starter kits and 30 per cent on all refill bundles. Browse the range here

Read more
Ugg Express
Photograph: Ugg Express

Ugg Express

Yes, Uggs were a bit of a meme back in the aughts. But there's a reason that they've stuck around, and that's because wearing them is like walking around on little clouds. Take advantage of Ugg Express' EOFY sale and save up to 80 per cent off on mocassins, slippers and boots through the website

Read more
iSubscribe
Photograph: Pixabay

iSubscribe

If you still prefer the feeling of a magazine in your hand over the endless scrolling on your phone, then take advantage of iSusbcribe's EOFY sale and save up to 72 per cent off on select magazine subscriptions. Browse your options here

Read more
        © 2022 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.